Royal expert Robert Hardman has admitted that the claims concerning Prince Andrew's relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may be more damaging to the British royal family than the controversies involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Hardman, the author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, spoke with The Daily Beast, emphasizing the seriousness of the Duke of York's alleged sex abuse case in comparison to the attention generated by Harry's memoir and the ongoing feud with the Sussexes.

The palace's historical support of Prince Andrew, widely regarded as Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son, could be linked to familial loyalty. Given the history of false charges against the royals, Hardman believes the late Queen may have taken Prince Andrew at his word. As Hardman points out, "blood runs thicker than water" in the monarchy, resulting in more forgiving treatment of Prince Andrew.

However, as the dynamics shift with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew's prospects appear bleak. Hardman portrays King Charles III as prioritizing the institution over familial relationships, and it seems unlikely that Prince Andrew will be allowed to return to public life. The two brothers' age difference and their less-than-close connection hamper any potential rehabilitation for Prince Andrew, indicating that the new king prioritizes the monarchy's reputation.

The Independent published a detailed list of persons implicated in court records relating to Epstein, including Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton. The unsealed court records revealed Epstein's broad network of associations with people in various fields, including politics, entertainment, and business. Notably, Prince Andrew is extensively cited in conjunction with a previously reported claim of groping Johanna Sjoberg, which he denies.

The contrast between the royal family's reaction to Prince Andrew's role in the Epstein affair and their treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is stark. Despite pleas for reconciliation with the Sussexes, the palace appears to have prioritized Prince Andrew, even after the emergence of incriminating Epstein documents.

The monarchy, led by King Charles III, is encouraged to change its stance on Prince Andrew, and by implication, its strategy to retain public faith. The optics of siding with Prince Andrew in the wake of the Epstein scandal have sparked public mistrust, perhaps compromising King Charles III's reign.

According to She Knows, if the monarchy hopes to recover from the problems that blighted the first year of King Charles III's reign, it must address these concerns as soon as possible. The new Epstein documents have heightened public scrutiny, underlining the need for the monarchy to reassess its priorities. As the royal family faces these issues, the question arises as to whether the palace's unwillingness to reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle derives from a mistaken sense of priorities.

