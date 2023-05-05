Kate Middleton Tops Royal Poll Contest 'Smashing' Meghan Markle to Become the 'Favourite Member of the Royal Family'

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton is clearly the people's favorite after she "beat" the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle in a popularity contest. The Daily Star reports that approximately 38% of people chose the Princess of Wales as their "favorite member of the family" in a poll conducted by the market research company Ipsos. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were among the least popular royal family members, at 14% and 10% respectively.

Prince William was on close heels with his wife at 34% in popularity; the King’s grandchildren took third place at 27%; and Anne, Princess Royal came fourth at 25%. King Charles got 20% of mentions, which set him in the middle of the ranking. The Queen Consort, Camilla received only 10% of mentions by those included in the survey.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Pond

According to My London, 18% of those who participated in the survey said they liked no member of the royal family. Ipsos also conducted a separate survey to analyze the public reaction toward King Charles as the performing monarch. The results revealed that 49% accepted that King Charles is doing a good job as the new head of the royals, 32% said he is doing neither a good nor bad job, and 9% said he is doing a bad job. The remaining 10% of the surveyed population said they did not know whether he was performing well in his role.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jacob King-WPA Pool

In a separate Ipsos popularity poll, 57% said they were “satisfied” with the way King Charles is carrying out his duties, however, the numbers are a decrease of eight percentage points since May 2022 when the same question was posed about his job as the former Prince of Wales during the survey. His son, Prince William, the present Prince of Wales, however, gained a really high majority, with 62% saying they were satisfied with his job. The Prince and Princess of Wales have clearly come out triumphant with these two questions.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have been labeled as the “Hollywood version of crypto” by a leading critic. According to Daniella Elser, Netflix is seemingly not happy with the impact of the documentary series by the royal couple, Harry & Meghan, which went on air earlier this year. Elser claimed that the company is “relieved” that Harry is attending the Coronation of King Charles III on May 6 because “currency depends on him still being seen as an active member of the Royal Family.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool

Daniella Elser explained: “This Netflix source’s revelations mark something of a turning point; the first time someone supposedly inside the company has come out and expressed some concern over their huge investment in the royal refuseniks. Reading between the lines, it sounds an awful lot like people inside streaming HQ are worrying that the Duke and Duchess might become the Hollywood equivalent of crypto: overhyped, overvalued and the public are all a bit over it." Ipsos polled approximately 4,000 adults in three samples between March 31 and April 11 for the royal poll.