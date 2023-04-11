Jamie Oliver Wears Replica of his Wedding Suit from 23 Years Ago in Vow Renewal

Jamie Oliver, English restaurateur and cookbook author, recently revealed that he renewed his wedding vows with his wife, Jools, along with their five children at the Soneva Fushi Resort in Maldives while donning a suit that was a replica of his wedding suit.

The couple has been together since they were 18 and tied the knot 23 years ago, as per The Daily Mail. As they celebrated their love once again, Jamie donned a pale blue Paul Smith suit that wasthe same as he had originally worn on his first wedding day back in 2000. In a series of family snaps shared on his Instagram account, Jamie looked world-wise and confident alongside his wife and their five children.

"Morning all, Me & @joolsoliver got married again! Yep After 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest. It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together. It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter. We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing! A massive thank you to all the team at @discoversoneva for blowing our minds and making this moment so special and memorable big love guys Jamie oxxxxxxxxx" he captioned his Instagram post.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Jeff Spicer

Jamie expressed his feelings about how the event was funny, romantic and special to him and his family. The renewal of their vows made more sense to him, having come this far with his wife.

As Jamie revealed his outfit choice on Instagram, his fans couldn't help but notice the major change he made to his footwear. He eschewed the questionable snakeskin Patrick Cox loafers he had worn during his first wedding and opted to go barefoot for the ceremony.

Jamie's outfit was styled with a baby pink shirt, dark blond locks swept back and a clean-shaven look. He looked dapper and sophisticated, yet effortless in his pastel two-piece suit. His sons were part of the ceremony, with Buddy serving as the best man. They looked smart in their suits and posed confidently alongside their father.

Jools, on the other hand, looked elegant in an off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a ruffled design and a thigh-high slit. Her bridal look was different from her original dress, which was a sleek ivory silk slip number. She accessorized with pearl drop earrings and wore her brunette locks straight with a white bow holding her hair in place.