Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry’s Ex-Nanny Natalie Shares Enigmatic Post on ‘Being a Good Person’ Amid Feud

Amid ongoing speculation and social media scrutiny. Kailyn Lowry’s former nanny, Natalie, has taken to Instagram to share a cryptic quote about maintaining kindness while shifting focus on who deserves it. The cryptic message comes amid buzzing rumors of tension between Natalie and the Teen Mom 2 star.

In a recent post on her Instagram Stories, Natalie shared a quote that read, "Never stop being a good person, just change who receives your kindness." The indirect message hinted at a dynamic shift and perhaps a reevaluation of relationships.

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @natalie_a_k

As per The Sun, this cryptic post follows Natalie’s decision to unfollow Lowry on Instagram, adding fuel to the ongoing buzz surrounding their alleged feud. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the social media move, which came shortly after Lowry shared another quite indicative post on her Instagram Stories.

The post stated, "Can't threaten me with screenshots. I'll get a microphone and say it again." While the intended recipient of the message remains unclear, it overlapped with the existing drama escalating between Lowry and Natalie. Before these recent developments, Natalie had shared several other messages that seemed to allude to underlying conflicts. One such post highlighted her versatility as a friend. The quote stated, "I really am the multipurpose friend. I'm down for brunch, church, aggravated assault, working out, whatever… just let me know." Natalie captioned the post, "Remember that time?? Yeah, YOU remember. Or do you need a reminder??"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

This series of social media exchanges is not the first instance of an apparent rift between Lowry and the ex-nanny. In the past Natalie had shared messages about the significance of loyalty and honesty, probably hinting at Lowry. The quote read, "Never push a loyal person to the point where they no longer care.” Their apparent falling out dates back to December 2020 when Lowry posted pictures from Natalie’s son’s birthday party, igniting controversy over potential COVID-19 safety violations.

Fans noticed a large gathering at the event that led to the major backlash faced by Natalie. The fallout peaked as fans speculated that Lowry’s action unknowingly exposed Natalie’s decision to host a sizable event during a period of heightened caution. She shared another quote on social media stating, "You're a great mom on Facebook," the text said, adding, "Too bad you're a horrible one in real life."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bennett Raglin

This incident, coupled with subsequent social media activity, fueled rumors of a rift between the once-close friends. Despite their past association, it appears that Lowry and Natalie's relationship has reached a breaking point, with social media serving as a platform for their ongoing discord. As the saga continues to unfold, fans are left to speculate about the underlying causes and potential resolution of their feud.