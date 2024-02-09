Drake is Unfazed by Leaked Controversial Video, Maintains Instagram Activity as Usual

Drake's demeanor amidst controversy is as cool as ever, seemingly unaffected by the recent stir caused by an alleged leaked video circulating on social media platforms. Despite the uproar surrounding the footage purportedly showing him in a compromising position, the renowned Canadian rapper remains nonchalant, carrying on with his usual social media activities without addressing the scandal directly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

It seems that Drake is fine with "Making Headlines." The rapper, who was born in Canada, doesn't seem to be fazed by the rumored video that surfaced on social media this week showing him touching himself. The singer of Hotline Bling kept up his regular posting schedule on Instagram Stories, captioning a picture of an airplane's cockpit with the words "Cashville I'm home." He paid gratitude to his cousin Max on his birthday after sharing the picture. He captioned a picture of Max with, "More life to my young gunner @shouldbagsaiyan," as per Page Six.

The 37-year-old Degrassi alum has not yet commented on his NSFW video, but because of the matching headboard, people thought the video was shot in his $220 million private jet. Although he hasn't directly addressed the video, well-known streamer Adin Ross asserted that Drake laughed it off. “I’m still Live, bro. We was just looking at the s–t." The musician received a voicemail from Ross, 23, saying, "It's like crazy bro, like God damn." “You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be No. 1 and you’re also blessed to have a f–king missile.”

“Deepfake” porn has been made of Taylor Swift… Government screaming out for regulation !!!



Taylor Swift used as a political tool to help anyone except Trump win - confirmed



Theory - deepfake of Taylor Swift made deliberately to bring about regulation in AI #DeepFake — Foz (@FozFromOZ) February 8, 2024

The "leaked" video was released a few weeks after a controversy involving X-rated deepfake photos of Taylor Swift that seemed to have been created by artificial intelligence (AI) and featured the pop singer in provocative and graphic poses. The account that published the photos was suspended shortly after the photographs reportedly received over 27 million views and 260,000 likes in just 19 hours. X then temporarily disabled searches for the singer's name. The site "prioritizes safety on this issue," according to Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at the social media company, who told the Wall Street Journal that the step was a "temporary action" that had been taken "with an abundance of caution." Posting such stuff, according to X, is "strictly prohibited" and is subject to a "zero-tolerance policy." The statement read, "Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them, we’re closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any further violations are immediately addressed, and the content is removed. We’re committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all users," though it did not specifically reference Swift.