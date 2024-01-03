Kanye West Posts Wife Bianca Censori's NSFW Pics After Slamming Kim Kardashian for ‘Over Sexualizing’

Kanye West has long been in the spotlight for his versatile skill as a musical sensation through the genre of rap. Moreover, he has received ample backlash due to his anti-semitic comments and controversial remarks in the past. As a result of the statements, West lost his contracts with several prestigious brands like Adidas. For a few months, he’s maintained a low profile and has remained off social media. Recently, the rapper returned to Instagram, resulting in a positive response from his fans. It appears that his presence online has managed to grab the attention of critics once more with posts of his wife, Bianca Censori.

According to reports by Page Six, West took to Instagram to share a series of rather risque pictures of his wife. The first one featured a mirror selfie of the couple and found Censori in a revealing ensemble. She was seen wearing a micro-bikini top, and a black leather corset followed by a matching bottom. She styled the outfit with a pair of knee-high boots with heels and completed the outfit with a floor-length coat. West on the other hand matched his wife’s dark aesthetic and sported a similar coat.

Furthermore, he appeared to be donning a black turtle neck and matching pants and shoes. West seemingly chose to leave the post without a caption, but it wasn’t the case for the pictures that followed. Fans of his were quick to take to the comment section of the post to express their thoughts and concerns. But, several eagle-eyed fans duly noted the time West criticized his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for allegedly “over-sexualizing” herself.

She looks like a younger version of Kim. — sherleucantbcerius (@sherleucantbe) January 2, 2024

Moreover, they also took note of the uncanny resemblance between his current wife and the former. One person asked: “Why does she look like Kim?” Another pointed out: “He would not have wanted Kim to dress like this in public. Which one has the problem?” A third argued: “But, he didn’t like when Kim showed too much.” A fourth one stated humorously: “Bro cloned his ex.” A final one remarked: “Bro tryna make his own Kim.”

In another post, Censori was seen posing at the entrance of a grey-marbled bathroom. He captioned it by saying: “Dropped some?” Censori’s pose seemed to mimic the caption. A third one featured the architect in what appears to be a faux fur dusty rose tube top and a micro-thong. She seemed to be standing in front of her massive closet, surrounded by different styles of faux fur coats. Both posts echoed the aforementioned comments from critics and onlookers and also saw concerns for his daughter North West.

KANYE WEST DAUGHTER NORTH WEST NEW PHOTO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y6iQ1E71hG — Ye (@ye_world_) January 3, 2024

The first one stated in slight sarcasm: “Your daughter is going to see this s***. Way to set an example. Great dad right here.” A second one added: “I hope North don’t gotta see this.” A third one stated: “You have a literal daughter.” A final one pondered: “I wonder what North thinks of this…”

This comes after West’s comments about his discomfort with Kardashian’s “overly sexy” pictures in her brand. Last year, in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlon, West strongly expressed the “issues” he had with Kardashian’s globally renowned brand SKIMS. He slammed his ex-wife’s brand by stating: “I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was oversexualized and things that wouldn’t want my wife, and not my daughters, doing in the future to sell product.”

