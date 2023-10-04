When Kendall Jenner Wore Black Faux Fur Outfit at Beyoncé's Oscars After Party

Kendall Jenner has been termed a style icon by fans and is an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts all over the world. Her bold and unique sartorial choices have always caught the attention of the masses. Earlier this year, the model attended the Oscars after-party, hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, where she donned a fabulous outfit that has been the talk of the town. Kendall's outfit was from Ann Demeulemeester's Fall/Winter 2023 runway collection, as per Harper's Bazaar.

The earthy brown top covered in shaggy fur and a mocha brown silk skirt that hung low on her hips created a unique and stylish look that perfectly suited her personality. Her dark brown gemstone earrings added an elegant touch to the outfit. Kendall's hair was styled up in a messy coif, which complemented her edgy yet chic look. She took to her Instagram to share photos of her stunning outfit, and it quickly became viral, with thousands of fans praising her bold fashion choice.

In the photos she shared, Kendall upped the ante with her poses, suggestively raising the bottom of the shaggy top to slightly reveal a little underboob adding a touch of sensuality.

Kendall's style has always been about making a statement, and this outfit was no different. The faux-fur top and low-rise skirt combination is a perfect example of how to make a bold statement while being elegant all the same. Little wonder that this outfit has quickly become one of the most talked-about looks of the year so far.

Kendall's choice of accessories was noteworthy. The dark brown gemstone earrings perfectly complemented the outfit, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to the look. The way she styled her hair up in a messy do also added to the overall aesthetic, making the outfit look effortless yet stylish.

Before the Oscars after-party, Kendall also attended the Vanity Fair's annual Oscars party with her sister, Kylie Jenner. This time, Kendall wore a gold-and-black Jean Paul Gaultier gown, complete with scaled details. It featured a petal-like accessory in the front, crisscrossed straps at the back, and a mermaid silhouette, making her look nothing short of stunning.

Notably, Kendall made headlines at the Oscars after-party not just because of her outfit. The fashion icon was also seen leaving the event with rapper Bad Bunny in the same car. This isn't the first time that the two have been spotted together, as they have also been papped having dinner in Beverly Hills with Justin and Hailey Bieber earlier this year, as per E!News.

Kendall has always made headlines for her fashion choices with her "It girl" looks previously, including an asymmetrical jumpsuit by Alaïa that she wore last month. The skintight piece featured one mid-length sleeve and one pant leg, the latter of which flared out into a dramatic ruffled hem with crochet paneling.

