Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Not Just Resembles Kim Kardashian, but Also Has Similar Family Life

Kanye West has been in several trysts since his divorce from The Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian. Be it Julia Fox or other celebs, he was spotted alongside a new muse ever so often. All that changed after he met up with Bianca Censori. Shortly after, the two decided to ‘get married’ in a non-binding marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

On announcing his relationship status, fans were left shellshocked by the news of West settling down for someone other than Kim. But, they believe that perhaps he’s picked out Bianca because of her uncanny resemblances in family dynamics among other reasons.

As per reports by Page Six, Bianca is actually part of a similar family unit as the SKIMS Mogul; a band of sisters. The Head of Architecture for Yeezy reportedly has a pair of sisters who are just as gifted and lovely as she is. Besides this, all three of them share a strong bond with their mother.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Very much like the Kardashian siblings and their momager, Kris Jenner. Another similarity between his ex-wife and now-wife is the fact that both her sister's and their mother's initials begin with the same letter- A. All three sisters appear to be quite close to each other regardless of the age gap between them.

Their mother Alexandra Censori keeps her life strictly private. Be it her life online or otherwise, she seems to appreciate keeping details of her own affairs under wraps and away from prying eyes. The mother of three beautiful girls was recently spotted out on an errand in their hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

Kanye West’s ‘wife,’ Bianca Censori, comes from a family surprisingly similar to Kim Kardashian’ the world is ready for someone who is honest with the fans and customers who isn't looking to take there hard working money by being dishonest pic.twitter.com/72xfoBql2m — Melvin Walker (@MelvinW45395426) August 16, 2023

Bianca’s two sisters namely Alyssia and Angelina are just as gifted as her. Like her mother, Alyssia prefers to stay off the grid and hence, her socials are just as private. But, as per information in her bio on Instagram, she has a son and a furry companion named Charlie. While details about her significant other remain concealed, she’s reportedly a registered nurse as per her bio on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina👼🏼 (@angelinacensori)

Angelina on the other hand is quite social with her life, unlike her older sister. The possible young adult often posts snaps of herself on the gram. With regards to Bianca’s ‘marriage’ to West, she revealed that she was elated on hearing the news. In a conversation with Australia’s Herald Sun earlier in January. During that same month, news of West and Bianca’s ‘marriage’ surfaced. And this came just two months after the rapper was declared legally single.

Our Thoughts, Our Opinions



Bianca West (Bianca Censori) Family Are Happy She and Kanye Got Married: Their Expressions was: Bianca's sister, Angelina Censori, told Australia's Herald Sun newspaper: “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family! We Like our privacy! pic.twitter.com/Mz3ATXCX74 — 101.7FM The Talk | Power 92 The Juice™ ♛ (@equalnewsmedia) January 16, 2023

Angelina shared her thoughts on the matter. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family,” she said in excitement. In continuation, she urges the media to allow their family some time alone to process the news. “But we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she noted in conclusion.

