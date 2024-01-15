Kim Kardashian Faces Criticism for Kids' Safety After Pete Davidson's Shocking Revelation

Kim Kardashian is facing criticism from fans who believe she put her four children in a perilous situation following her ex Pete Davidson's shocking confession in his Netflix comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli. The uproar began as Davidson, 30, revealed that he had been high on Ketamine during Aretha Franklin's funeral in August 2018, a revelation that didn't sit well with Kardashian's supporters.

Pete Davidson In recovery from ketamine, had beef with kanye whilst dating Kim Kardashian all in such a short space of time…. Man’s in a ever lasting K hole. #Kkk — Curtis Banks (@cb_jay) September 13, 2023

In his standup routine, Davidson candidly admitted, "I had to stop doing hard drugs because [you] can’t be a drug addict in your 30s, you know? Doing drugs in your 20s is fine. It’s like an excuse. You’re like: ‘I’m finding myself.’ It’s cute, you know?" as per The Sun. This revelation sparked a social media backlash as critics speculated about the timeline, assuming that Davidson may have been under the influence during his nine-month relationship with Kardashian. One online critic sarcastically remarked, "Oh my word, somebody in Hollywood was high around children? Say it ain't so!" while another added, "I wouldn’t want him driving my kid around, but I definitely think there are different levels of how messed up he couldn’t have been." The concerns escalated as a third critic stated, "Children should not be left in the care of someone who is under the influence of horse tranquilizer, therapeutic or otherwise."

“I do more ketamine than pete davidson, i ride that dick more times than you’ll stream ‘yes, and?’” OMGGG LIKEEE DHWUDBDBDBDH NOOO WHYD SHE GAG THEM LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/7kHUfPMOYA — ctrljudas yes, and? 💋 (@ctrljudas) January 11, 2024

Criticism surrounding Kardashian decision to have Davidson, around her children is still ongoing as another individual expressed disapproval. They exclaimed, "UGH! Sounds like Kim put the kids in a dangerous situation." Another person raised a scenario that questioned the Kardashians' judgment by asking, "Where would Kim run off to? Would she leave Pete with her kids unsupervised?" All these comments raise grave concern, which is regarding Davidson and his substance habits. Adding to the controversy is the history between Kardashian and Davidson. Their first kiss took place in October 2021 when Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live. They attended the Met Gala in May 2022. However, their relationship came to an end in August 2023 as they decided to remain friends due, to challenges posed by their schedules and long distances as reported by E News.

Despite the breakup, concerns about the impact of Davidson's past drug use on Kardashian's children persist. Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West have four kids together. They are daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm. The criticism on social media reflects a broader public sentiment. It's regarding the responsibility and safety of celebrities when it comes to their children. As fans continue to express their displeasure with Kardashian's choices, the scrutiny highlights the challenges and public scrutiny that celebrities face every single day. Mostly in navigating their personal lives, especially when it comes to the well-being of their children.

