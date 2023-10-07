Fans Share Screenshot of Kylie Jenner's New Photo, Points at 'Bizarre' Nightstand Detail

The Kardashians star posted many photographs from Paris Fashion Week on Instagram, and several had followers scratching their heads. Kylie shared various images in a post she uploaded with a caption that said, 'Paris (hands-heart emoji),' dressed in a shimmering, skin-toned gown in a plush Parisian hotel room. She completed her Golden Age Hollywood superstar look with a pair of large diamond drop earrings and a retro '40s-style wave cut for her hair. However, her many fans also noticed one peculiar detail, and one person even commented: "The black long thing on the nightstand looks like it’s an S & M [sic] whip."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Skips Former BFF Jordyn Woods’ Birthday Party Despite Their Rekindled Friendship

But this isn't the only thing her followers speculated about. Her followers felt like she may be pregnant again and had a slight baby bulge in the image and swamped the comments with their speculations. As per The Sun, one fan wrote, "Are you pregnant??" while another agreed, "That’s what I was thinking. But she may have been bloated." A third admirer commented, "Do you think Kylie Jenner would ever take a selfie while bloated?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Victor Boyko

While in Paris, the KUWTK star and her model sister Kendall Jenner were photographed eating dinner at Siena restaurant, where they stood out from the crowd by wearing contrasting ensembles. Kylie donned an all-white outfit from the Sportsmax Spring/Summer 2024 show, while her sister Kendall chose a head-to-toe black Bottega Veneta look. Kylie was also seen in the front row of the Schiaparelli presentation, cheering on Kendall as she walked the catwalk in a strapless red sequined dress and a dramatic updo.

kylie jenner looks sickening pic.twitter.com/ZT07dGXPLZ — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) September 28, 2023

Also Read: When 'Young Fan' Kylie Jenner Got to Sing With Gwen Stefani on Stage at a Concert

What's also worth noting is that Kylie's second kid is now officially named Aire Webster—after revealing in 2022 that she and Travis Scott changed their boy's name from Wolf Jacques. Court records acquired by People showed that Jenner attempted to officially alter her 16-month-old son's name from Wolf Jacques to Aire, which means 'Lion of God' in Hebrew.

On February 2, 2022, Jenner and Travis Scott became parents to their second child, Aire. They also have a 5-year-old daughter together, Stormi. Kylie shared this news on Instagram and wrote, "FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him."

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Once Snapped at Sister Kourtney for Poor Wi-Fi Connection: "You Can't Afford It?"

kylie jenner at the acne studios ss24 show pic.twitter.com/om9uQjqoHz — ❦ (@modelsdiaryy) September 27, 2023

The parents notoriously kept everyone guessing about the baby's name for almost a full year. Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in September when Jenner revealed that Aire's legal name was still Wolf at the time, even though neither she nor Scott referred to him by that name. She confessed on the show, "We’re just not ready to share yet. One day, (Travis) will be like ‘Oh this name’s kind of cool,’ and like change it again. So we’re just not officially probably going to change it until, maybe —."

More from Inquisitr

When Forbes Said Kylie Jenner Isn't a Billionaire and She Lied About Her Company's Revenue

Kylie Jenner's Kids Haven't Met Her 'New Boyfriend' Timothee Chalamet Yet, Here's Why