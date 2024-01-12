Selena Gomez has returned to social media after leaving the app a day earlier. The singer posted a culinary video on her Instagram Story with renowned chef Gordon Ramsay. Gomez posted a video of herself with the chef preparing food in her home on Instagram. She said she enjoyed "a nice breakfast sandwich, or a little taco, burrito" in response to Gordon's question about her favorite breakfast dish.

Selena Gomez was seen gossiping about Kylie Jenner during the Golden Globe Awards.



Selena: I asked for a picture with him and she [Kylie] said NO.



Keleigh Teller: With Timothee?”



Selena: *nods* pic.twitter.com/UDW5qnPNgB — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) January 8, 2024

As reported by The Mirror, following some alleged conflict involving her, Taylor Swift, Keleigh Teller, Timothée Chalamet, and Kylie Jenner at the Sunday, January 7 Golden Globes, she decided to withdraw from social media. On Tuesday, she wrote on her Instagram, "'I'm off social for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters." Although the fans couldn't hear the women's conversation at the Globes, they assumed that Gomez had approached Chalamet for a photo and that his girlfriend Kylie Jenner had intervened. According to fans, Gomez told Swift, "I asked for a picture with him, and she [Kylie] said no." Keleigh then mouthed, "With Timothée?" Gomez nodded in response. She quickly refuted the allegations in an Instagram remark, saying, "I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s [anyone’s] business." Chalamet refuted reports earlier on Tuesday that Jenner and Gomez were at odds. He told TMZ, "They’re all good."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The singer also took a little break from social media in October last year. As per Billboard reports, she explained at the time, "I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that’s going on in the world. People being tortured and killed, or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children, and stop the violence for good. I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t. Love, Selena."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stefanie Keenan

Gomez and Jenner have had a tenuous relationship in the past due to her close friendship with Hailey Bieber, who married Gomez's ex, Justin Bieber. In February 2023, fans believed that the reality star and Hailey were making fun of Gomez's eyebrows in a TikTok video. Both stars insisted that they had no beef with each other, but fans continued to pit her against Hailey. Gomez removed herself from social media shortly after the eyebrow incident. Using TikTok, she informed followers of her choice to take a hiatus. She said, "I'm gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly. And I’m 30. I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just … I’m just gonna just take a break from everything."

