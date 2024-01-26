Charlamagne tha God Regrets 2020 Biden Endorsement, Criticizes Kamala Harris' Post-Election Role

Renowned radio host Charlamagne Tha God has openly expressed regret for endorsing the Biden-Harris ticket in the 2020 election, citing disappointment with Vice President Kamala Harris's post-election presence. Charlamagne, host of The Breakfast Club, shared his sentiments in an interview with Politico, revealing that he felt Harris had "disappeared" once they assumed roles in the White House.

In the interview, Charlamagne conveyed his reluctance to endorse President Biden and Vice President Harris for the 2024 elections, citing a sense of being "burned" over his 2020 endorsement. He explained, "When I give people my word like: 'Yo man, I think we should be supporting Kamala Harris for vice president… because she’s going to hold it down.' When we say those things and people don’t see her holding it down, that causes issues.”

Charlamagne emphasized the impact of his influence and the disappointment expressed by his audience, "'Damn, you told us to vote for [them].' Do you know how many people say that to me all the time?" In the 2020 election, Charlamagne endorsed the Democratic ticket primarily due to Biden's selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate. At the time, he declared, “I’m voting for Kamala Harris, I’ll tell you that in a heartbeat. I’m not necessarily voting for Joe Biden, I’m voting for Sen. Kamala Harris."

However, Charlamagne's disappointment appears rooted in his perception that Harris did not live up to the expectations he had set. He specifically pointed out feeling let down by her apparent disappearance from a prominent role following their entry into the White House. Furthermore, the radio host expressed skepticism about securing interviews with either Harris or Biden in 2024, anticipating a lack of interest from the political figures.

This stance marks a departure from his notable 2020 interview with then-candidate Biden, which gained attention for an infamous moment where Biden told listeners, "you ain’t Black" if they had trouble deciding between him and Trump. Meanwhile former Prez Trump retaliated to the incumbent President Biden's recent speech in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. He went on to accuse him of "pathetic fearmongering" while addressing his supporters in Sioux Center, Iowa.

In Biden's speech at a historically significant location in the American Revolution, he framed the upcoming 2024 election as having high stakes, declaring that "democracy is on the ballot." Biden revisited the events of January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, linking Trump's perspective to the violence that unfolded on that day. Trump, clearly displeased with Biden's assertions, labeled the speech as a "pathetic fearmongering campaign event." He countered, stating, “Joe Biden’s record is an unbroken streak of weakness, incompetence, corruption, and failure. Other than that he’s doing quite well." As the political dialogue continues, both Biden and Trump strategically shape the narrative around the upcoming election.

