Ben Shapiro Criticizes Vivek Ramaswamy for Excessive Loyalty to Trump, ‘You’ve Served Your Purpose’

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, known for his typically favorable views on former President Donald Trump and his encouragement for Republican voters to prioritize an "America First patriot" for the presidency, is now facing criticism from Ben Shapiro. According to reports from Mediaite, Shapiro has taken issue with Ramaswamy's approach during the 2024 presidential campaign in Iowa, accusing him of excessively aligning himself with Trump and his supporters. These criticisms preceded the Iowa Caucus, where Trump emerged victorious and Ramaswamy secured a fourth-place finish before concluding his unlikely campaign.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker

During an installment of The Ben Shapiro Show, the founder of the Daily Wire dissected a significant misstep that Ramaswamy made in the final phase leading up to the Iowa Caucus. Shapiro said, “Over the weekend, a big mistake was made by Vivek, and Trump absolutely clobbered him. So, Vivek was making the argument that people should vote for him in the Iowa caucuses. The problem is that Trump is, actually, in the Iowa caucuses, and you can vote for Trump." He proceeded to pose a question about why Ramaswamy is participating in the race if he holds such an exceptional view of Trump. He further said, "And if your entire role in the race was to defend Trump, why are you here?"

He also asserted that Ramaswamy should exit the race, contending that he has fulfilled his intended role. Shapiro further added, “So, Vivek was telling people, in order to save Trump, you have to vote for him. Which is weird, because it makes no sense." He asserted that Trump certainly doesn't require Ramaswamy in the electoral contest. Shapiro proceeded to showcase a video where Ramaswamy advised a woman to vote for him if she aimed to support Trump. Ramaswamy also said, "You vote for Trump, you’re sending him to his own demise…Do the right thing for him and for this country.”

Ben Shapiro Skewers Vivek Ramaswamy For Slavish Devotion to Trump: 'You've Served Your Purpose' https://t.co/oX2kVqwEII — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 16, 2024

He stated, "Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, "the best President in generations," etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks." Meanwhile, Shapiro also said, "This obviously was very, very bad for Vivek, who spent his entire campaign basically massaging Trump. You literally could not get him to criticize Trump on virtually any topic. And, again, there are many reasons to run for president, but it's hard to make the argument that what you're actually doing is running for president when you spend your entire campaign massaging one of the other guys."

In addition, Shapiro proceeded to outline Ramaswamy's campaign approach, asserting that the true strategy was to await Trump's withdrawal. However, Shapiro also contended that Trump was not falling prey to Ramaswamy's scheme. Meanwhile, as reported by The New York Times, Ramaswamy recently withdrew from the 2024 Republican presidential race following a fourth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses. The biotech entrepreneur announced his intention to join Trump at an evening rally in New Hampshire, expressing steadfast support for Trump and expressing immense pride in the team, the movement, and the country.

