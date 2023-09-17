Khloe Kardashian, a prominent member of the Kardashian family, had once gone to jail. Surprisingly, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn't lose her calm when she went behind bars. Her arrest in 2007 was widely covered by several tabloids as Kardashian was slapped with charges of driving under the influence (DUI) in California. Khloe Kardashian's legal woes began with her DUI arrest in 2007. Initially, she received a sentence that comprised community service for her actions. Alongside this, she was also ordered to complete an alcohol education course.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Also Read: Scott Disick Shares Sweet Photo of Son Reign Wearing a T-Shirt With Aunt Khloé Kardashian’s Face

While Kardashian successfully fulfilled her community service obligations, she encountered a hiccup when she failed to attend some of the required alcohol education course sessions. Citing her busy schedule as the reason for her absences, she faced a critical juncture in her legal journey at the time. According to The U.S. Sun, despite her celebrity status, Kardashian did not receive special treatment in this case. Her failure to abide by the parole conditions led to her trip to the jail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The first and third seasons of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians were all about her arrest and the fiasco surrounding it. However, Kardashian expressed her thoughts on the matter, and on the show, she said, "I really wasn't that drunk. It wasn't a high percentage. My judge is not very happy with me. He thinks that my job is a luxury and that there's no excuse for why I got kicked out [of the treatment program]." When she got arrested, her mugshot was taken at the LA County Sheriff's Department. The infamous picture of the Kardashian sister stirred even more controversy as she was staring back directly at the camera for the close-up shot. Her makeup is impeccably done, and her hair is stylishly curled.

My favourite thing about the Kardashians is they have a picture of Khloé's mugshot framed in their house 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/eZHE2bWfAm — Kardashians (@kimkgif) August 3, 2014

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Necklace Featuring Her Kids, Niece Dream Amidst Co-parenting Controversy

Following her legal proceedings, a judge sentenced Kardashian to serve 30 days in jail due to her failure to complete community service and also because of her parole violations. She was even instructed to rejoin the alcohol treatment program. However, the actual time the reality star spent in jail was much shorter than her 30-day sentence: less than a full day. Kardashian's was released swiftly, in under three hours. This expedited release was attributed to jail overcrowding and is a practice frequently employed by correctional facilities to free up space by releasing non-violent offenders.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quotes Amid Backlash for Silence on Kourtney’s Health Scare

Upon her release, Kardashian's representatives issued a statement to address the situation. Her representative stated, "Khloe is ready and willing to serve out her sentence, no matter how long and where, and have this resolved." Khloe Kardashian's arrest and brief jail time in 2007 marked a challenging period in her life, and it became a notable aspect of her journey as a reality TV personality.

More from Inquisitr

Check Out This Exclusive List of Khloe Kardashian's Ex-Boyfriends Graded by Their Net Worth

When Khloé Kardashian Broke Down on Brother Rob’s Refusal to Get Professional Help for Addiction