Explore the Top 8 Luxurious Private Jets and Stunning Yachts Owned by These Famous Celebrities

Here Are the Top 8 Jaw Dropping Celebrity Private Jets & Yachts

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Stephane Cardinale; (R) Photo by Ryan Pierse

From private jets to mega yachts, the rich and famous certainly know how to travel in style. When money is no object, the sky's the limit for luxury transportation to jet-set around the world. Take a first-class trip through the clouds as we explore the jaw-dropping private jets and yachts of celebrities. These lavish vehicles offer the utmost comfort and amenities for cruising through the skies and seas. From Paul Allen's $200 million superyacht Octopus to Cara Delevingne's $12,000 private jet charters, step into the lifestyles of the rich and fabulous as they cruise the globe in ultimate opulence. Fasten your seatbelt and set your sails, this will be an exhilarating ride!

1. Paul Allen – Octopus, Estimated $200 million

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Dave Benett; (R) Photo by Mat Hayward

Paul Allen's $200 million superyacht Octopus is a true marvel of nautical engineering. At 414 feet long, it ranks among the largest personal yachts on the planet. Originally built for exploration and scientific research, the Octopus was acquired by the Microsoft co-founder to fulfill his passion for discovery on the high seas. A crew of 60, including former Navy Seals, operates the grand vessel. For maritime adventures, the Octopus features two helicopters, seven additional boats, a ten-person submarine capable of two weeks of underwater excursions, and a remote-controlled vehicle that crawls along the ocean floor, as per Business Insider.

2. Roman Abramovich – Boeing 767, Estimated $83.6 Million

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Mikhail Svetlov; (R) X: @jong_pj

Roman Abramovich is a Russian billionaire investor and owner of the private investment company Millhouse LLC. The businessman and politician recently purchased a Boeing 767 private jet for $83.6 million. A drop in the bucket compared to his estimated $9.1 billion net worth. As Russia's 12th richest man, Abramovich also owns the UK's Chelsea Football Club, a $930 million super yacht collection, and $16 million in luxury cars. His latest extravagant purchase is a $264 million Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. It is believed to be the world's most expensive private jet. The 50-seat aircraft is Abramovich's second private jet, after a $128 million Boeing 767-33AER. The 187-foot-long plane was flown to Switzerland for outfitting before delivery in Moscow, as per The Daily Mail.

3. Elle Macpherson – Mad Summer, Estimated $32 Million

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frank Micelotta

The stunning Elle Macpherson, nicknamed "The Body" for her flawless figure, has enjoyed a multifaceted career. She is executive producer of NBC's Fashion Star. At 54, Macpherson looks as radiant as ever. She embraces an active lifestyle on her $32 million luxury yacht 'Mad Summer'. This sleek vessel, which can accommodate 10 guests and 14 crew members. It is just one of Macpherson's many toys purchased through the success of her numerous business projects. With money coming in from all directions, she can certainly afford the finer things in life, as per Celebs On Yatchs.

4. Kurt Russell – Socata TBM700, Estimated $3.6 Million

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

After decades in Hollywood's spotlight, Kurt Russell is flying high - literally! The veteran actor, worth $70 million, recently treated himself to a luxurious Socata TMB700 private jet. With Russell's lifelong passion for aviation (he's an FAA-licensed private pilot with multiple certificates), the jet purchase just makes sense. Now the certified pilot can enjoy smooth sailing through the skies in his sleek new set of wings. At 72 years old, Russell is still living the dream - and now flying it too! His shiny new toy proves the longtime leading man remains at the top of his game, as per Do You Remember.

5. Chris Hemsworth – Cessna Citation Excel, Estimated $12 Million

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ryan Pierse

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth frequently travels between Los Angeles and Australia in his private Cessna Citation jet. He purchased it for $12 million. The Cessna Citation is a popular brand of business jet made by the American company Cessna. With the super long flight between the U.S. and Australia, Hemsworth needs to have a comfortable private plane to travel in style and relax during the journey. The multi-million dollar price tag is a worthwhile investment for ease of travel given his transpacific travel needs.

6. Hilary Duff – Hawker 800XPR, Estimated $16 Million

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

From child star to jet-setting mom, Hilary Duff's flight to fame has been nothing short of first-class. Now in control of a lavish lifestyle, the actress gives her 21 million Instagram followers an inside look at her journeys on her luxurious Hawker 800 XPR private jet. With a net worth estimated at $25 million, Duff enjoys smooth sailing above the clouds. Her feed captures blissful moments - glamorous getaways in Cabo, family time with her kids and sister Haylie, and candid snippets of life between takes. Though her days playing Disney's girl-next-door are behind her, Duff retains her signature warmth and accessibility even at cruising altitude.

7. Ralph Lauren – Gulfstream 650, Estimated $65 Million

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Barbara Alper

Billionaire fashion icon Ralph Lauren soars in luxury. The American designer, worth over $7 billion, owns 300+ stores globally. His achievements speak volumes - Lauren remains the sole fashion figure awarded all four top Council of Fashion Designers of America honors, including their Lifetime Achievement Award. At $65 million, Lauren's Gulfstream private jet provides first-class travel befitting his visionary status. For a trailblazer of timeless style, this jet facilitates Lauren's continued influence worldwide, as per Business Insider.

8. Cara Delevingne – Cessna Citation CJ2, Estimated $12K Per Flight

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

Discovered as a child model in Vogue Italia at just 10 years old, Cara Delevingne's career has skyrocketed to superstardom. Groomed for success by model agent Sarah Doukas, who also discovered Kate Moss, Delevingne quickly rose through the ranks of high fashion. With her soaring career, Delevingne has amassed an impressive net worth into the millions. For the globetrotting supermodel, chartering a luxurious $12,000 Cessna Citation CJ2 private jet is merely petty cash. Having jet-setted around the world for exotic photo shoots, Delevingne is no stranger to luxurious travel.