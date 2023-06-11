When Bella Thorne Fired Back at Whoopi Goldberg for Shaming Her Over Her Personal Photos on 'The View'

Actress Bella Thorne fired back at Whoopi Goldberg after the co-host of "The View" had shamed Thorne for her private photos getting hacked a few years back. Thorne, at the time, had taken matters into her own hands by releasing the images herself after receiving threats from a hacker. She also expressed her disappointment and announced the cancellation of a scheduled appearance on the talk show.

In an emotional series of Instagram stories, Thorne had tearfully criticized Goldberg for making her feel "disgusting." Holding back tears, Thorne directly addressed Goldberg, saying, "Shame on you, Whoopi. I don't really want to go on 'The View' anymore because I don't really want to be beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality."

Image Source: Getty Images | Arturo Holmes

As reported by CBS News, Goldberg had voiced her disapproval of Thorne's decision to have nude photos on her phone in the first place. The talk show host stated, "If you're famous, I don't care how old you are — you don't take nude photos of yourself. When they are hacking you, they're hacking all of your stuff, whether it's one picture or a million pictures. Once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it's available to any hacker who wants it." Goldberg had gone on to add, "And if you don't know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I'm sorry, your age does not — you don't get to do that."

Image Source: Getty Images | Dave Kotinsky

Thorne, however, was not swayed by Goldberg's remarks and defended her actions in a written note. She expressed her empathy for victims of hackers who have leaked their private photos, mentioning actress Jennifer Lawrence, who had experienced a similar violation in 2014. Thorne had written, "Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? I am offended for Jennifer Lawrence who feels publicly raped. I am offended for every person who has committed suicide for someone leaking their nudes. Your view on this matter is honestly awful, and I hope you change your mindset as you are on a show talking to young girls."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

Thorne had then decided to tweet the nude photos herself, reclaiming her power in the situation. She expressed feeling "gross" and "watched" until she decided to confront the issue head-on. Thorne also reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), emphasizing the seriousness of the matter.

The confrontation between Thorne and Goldberg sparked a debate about victim-blaming and the importance of supporting individuals who experienced privacy violations. Thorne's public response called attention to the emotional toll and the need for empathy and understanding in such situations. As the discussion around online security and privacy continued, it has become crucial to foster an environment that supports and empowers those who have been victimized by hackers.