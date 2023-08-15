Trump In Trouble as Prosecutors Get Their Hands on Messages Showing His Link To Voting System Breach

Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis and her team of prosecutors have come across a hard set of 'evidence' against the former president of the United States, Donald Trump while preparing for his indictment. Willis and her team will be presenting the case before the grand jury next week and they are expected to charge several individuals involved in the voting systems breach in rural Georgia county during the 2020 elections. The Georgia prosecutors have access to 'text and email messages that connect some of Trump’s legal team to a voting system breach.' “Most immediately, we were just granted access – by written invitation! – to Coffee County’s systems. Yay!” 'one of the 2021 prior elections obtained text' from Trump's legal team read.

Investigators in Georgia had probed further since they suspected that the voting breach occurred due to Trump's top-notch team efforts of accessing sensitive voting software and not from the fact that sympathetic Trump supporters led to his victory in rural Georgia and Republican Coffee County – where he won by nearly 70% of votes. The texts have thrown evidence against many of Trump's inner circle including former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who had hired people with “written invitation” to access the voting machines before the declaration certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral win.

As per CNN, the invitation was written by Misty Hampton, a former county official who had previously claimed that Dominion voting machines could be easily tampered with. Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Trump's attorney, and other legal members already had knowledge of the “written invitation” and were excited about gaining “voluntary access” to the voting machines. Giuliani’s lawyer Robert Costello delivered a statement saying that the former mayor “had nothing to do with” the breach and added - “you can’t attach Rudy Giuliani to Sidney Powell’s crackpot idea.” As per documents released for public records and reported by Washington Post, Trump's campaign officials had emailed Hampton regarding the voting systems - “I would like to obtain as much information as possible," while Hampton served as the top election official for Coffee County. By December Coffee County was the only place that refused to address Joe Biden's win and delayed to certify the election.

Hampton later posted an online video claiming to expose the county’s Dominion voting system, this was then used by Trump’s legal team, including Giuliani, as part of their agenda to convince the various legislators from multiple states that the 2020 election results were rigged. One of the evidence texts sent on a group chat in January written by an employee from Sullivan Strickler, a firm hired by Sidney Powell to examine voting systems in Coffee County read - “Just landed back in DC with the Mayor huge things starting to come together!” Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was referred to as 'the Mayor' in all of the texts. A fake elector from Georgia, Cathy Latham, allegedly allowed Trump's team to gain access to the voting systems. Latham too has come under the radar of the Willis team for breaching the election code.

Meanwhile, as per NY Post, Trump has vehemently denied the 'texts and email evidence' while calling out Willis and her team on his social media - Truth Social. “I made a Perfect Phone Call Of Protest. What does Phoney Fani have to do with me? She should instead focus on the record number of murders in Atlanta!”. He also heavily criticized Willis for being a “publicity-seeking D.A.” who “isn’t interested in Justice."

