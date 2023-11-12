Kim Kardashian Was Certain That Kanye West Was "Having Another Episode" During Their Divorce

After six years of marriage and months of rumors about an approaching separation, the founder of SKIMS, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce from Kanye West, the rapper, in February 2021. At the same time, as reported by ET Online, an insider confirmed that Ye's behavior left Kim worried about him. She thought he was "having another episode" of his bipolar disease.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Also Read: Kanye West Drew Antisemitic Hate Symbol on Yeezy Shoe in Germany Before His Public Rant

The source informed the outlet, "Kim sees this as Kanye having another episode, and it is definitely concerning to her, especially in regard to their kids. Kim is just taking the time to focus on herself and her family and continuing to work and grow her business." Kim highlighted "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce petition, in which she also requested shared and legal custody of the couple's four children under the terms of a prenuptial agreement. Another source also informed the outlet at the time, "The divorce has been difficult for him, but knowing that he has access to his little ones and has split custody is making the transition easier. Kim and Kanye are in contact with regards to their kids. Kanye has hope that they will reconcile, but he is not expecting that in the immediate future. The kids are doing great, and the older ones have had time to process and understand the situation."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin

During that time, the source also said Kim was "happy to see that chapter close." The insider further added, "She knows that it is what is healthiest for her and her family, and she is ready to put this hardship behind her both publicly and personally. Kim has had her moments of feeling overwhelmed as a mom, of course, but the fact that her family has been so unified and supported her through this difficult time has made things so much easier for her to process. Kim has also made it a point to keep herself busy. She is not interested in dating right now and is focused on her family and healing the situation."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Faces Plagiarism Claims Of Copying Kanye West's Design In Her New Khy Puffer Line

In a quite recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that her ex-husband doesn't have any security or nannies in his modest house. Kim spoke up to her sister Kourtney about North's father. North West reportedly preferred staying at Kanye's home to her own. As reported by Page Six, Kim confessed in the episode, "North will go to her dad's; she'll be like dad's is the best he has it all. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment, and she'll start crying 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment.'" Kourtney said that her three children, Mason (13), Penelope (11) and Reign (8), all prefer spending time with Scott Disick. She said, "They do that at Scott's too. They're like 'Dad has the best house. Your house sucks. He has the best house. It's not super big. The vibes better."

More from Inquisitr

Kanye West Treats Daughter North West to a Dubai Trip as Wife Bianca Censori Parties With Friends

Fans Said This About Sharon Osbourne's Halloween Cosplay Featuring Kanye West And Bianca Censori