Kim Kardashian Reveals She Would Have Been 'Working at Macy's' Had She Not Achieved Fame

"The Kardashians" latest episode turned out to be fun and revealing. In a "reality check real talk," Kim Kardashian shared with Scott Disick that she would probably be "working at Macy's" if she hadn't taken the road towards fame.

During the latest episode, Disick posed some difficult questions on "success and fame" and then he came up with a proposal for future episodes. "We should do an episode where we all go back to where we would be. You would probably have a bunch of Dash stores." Kim disagreed with the plan, saying, "I'd be working at, like, Macy's." Scott then stared at the reality star in disbelief, but Kim insisted that she "loved" her time working at the famous department store. To this, Scott replied that she still would have been a hustler and a great businesswoman. "First of all, you were such an entrepreneur even when you were a kid, when you were selling the boots and you were hustling all day, you had the clothing stores already. You would have built some kind of franchise or business."

In the short clip shared on the Instagram page of "The Kardashians," Disick asked Kim and Khloe what they would wish to do next – would they keep filming for the show? Or move on with their lives without any cameras following them? While Khloe remained silent, the Skims founder pondered over the question and answered that they do love filming the show. During the confessional, she shared that people do love to relate to their lives. Kim continued explaining the moment she realized that things needed to be "figured out" in order to move forward in life. "When my dad died, I remember being, like, I'm gonna speak at the funeral. My dad left us 'cause now we have to finally grow up and figure it out." She further revealed that momager Kris Jenner feels "fame did more bad than good for them." "Something that is hard for my mom is, she's been really sad, like what did I do? 'Did I create them to get to this level where…" To which Disick responds, "Nobody has easy happy [lives]. Everybody has something great but then there's something better."

According to Mirror, Kim was then asked by Disick what she missed most about her pre-fame life. To this, she replied, "I don't wanna be that girl like, 'Oh my God, I miss this, I miss this.' I also don't wanna live in the past. I just wonder what life would be like now if we didn't take that road and didn't take that journey." Kim then joked that they wouldn't have been enjoying the high life if not for the success of the show. "I mean, we definitely wouldn't be living here."

Kim has previously spoken about "quitting fame and becoming a full-time lawyer". At the TIMxE100 Summit in April, she revealed that her father would have felt proud of her attending law school. She added, "There's a lot that's out there on TV but my friends know we really value our private time. I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time. The journey just really opened up my eyes so much."