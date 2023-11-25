Sister Wives star Meri Brown commenced the holiday season with a trip to Lake Michigan for Thanksgiving. On Thursday, the reality star updated her fans about the surprising winter vacation. The TLC star looked stunning in a coral-colored long-sleeve shirt and a gold chain necklace while posing outside with a view of the serene lake. Meri wore full-on glam makeup and had her hair fashioned in soft waves for her trip. She captioned the enchanting post: "Happy Thanksgiving from the chilly and windy shores of beautiful Lake Michigan! Wishing you a day full of love, laughter, family & friendships!" However, fans were quick to notice her wrinkle-free and flawless face in the photo. "Mary got a facelift! And wow!" they speculated over comments.

"Only old people think that saying someone had a facelift is taboo. It’s not a big deal. She looks great. I’ll get one and have no shame," a second fan wrote. "You don't need facelifts or filters, you are pretty natural!" a third fan expressed. "Seriously you are aging in reverse. Have a blessed day," a fourth fan said. As per The US Sun, the Sister Wives star instantly shut down plastic surgery speculations by clapping back at her fans in the comments section: "Nope Meri didn't, and thanks!" Meri has also sparked romance rumors since she spent Thanksgiving with her interior designer friend, Blair Struble.

Struble shared a carousel of images from the family-filled evening along with Meri on Instagram. The TLC star was seen displaying her toned new appearance while grinning from ear to ear. Clad in sweatpants and jeans against the chilly outdoor air, she was seen embracing her longtime friend. Meri curled up next to Blair in another picture, taken indoors, wearing the same bright pink blouse. Above their heads, a banner said, "Friendsgiving!!!" The Sister Wives star's short blond hair was styled to fit her now-diamond facial shape, and her natural makeup accentuated her trimmed features. Meri and Blair had previously spent their Halloween holidays together by taking a fun trip to Disney. The designer assisted in turning her bed and breakfast in Utah into a boo and breakfast for Halloween.

As per Today, the Sister Wives Season 18 finale ended with Kody and Meri separating from their matrimonial arrangement. "Things that you’ve said to me and about me this year, it changes things," Meri is seen saying to Kody Brown. "I (was) like, 'Meri, romance for you and I is not in this picture.' (I) felt like we had decided that we’re just going to have to go on being friends because we’re not going to be in a marriage," he says. "You want something that we can’t have together (marriage), and we can always have something else, but not that," Kody says to Meri. "I sit here feeling like it’s ridiculous to stay in a duty-bound marriage," the patriarch of the Brown family says. Meri agrees and says, "I don’t think it’s fair to either of us." "I’m not going to force somebody to be with me who doesn’t want to be with me. I’m not going to make somebody act how they don’t want to act," Meri concludes.

