Donald Trump Taken Into Custody by the Same Government He Tried to Overthrow

Donald Trump creates history once more after being arraigned for the third time in a row. Becoming the first former President in USA history for such a record. The former president was presented in court earlier today. As per reports, he'd attempted to overthrow the government and hence faced an arrangement. Details of the ordeal were explained by MSNBC.

As MSNBC host mentioned, Trump currently faces a slew of federal cases against him including trying to overthrow the government. The proceeding at court began at 4:15 PM, and the legal team of the former president was seated beside him. Despite a strong case against him, the politician entered his plea as 'Not Guilty'. Jack Smith, a government prosecutor was also present at court.

The ordeal began with the Magistrate addressing him as 'Mr. Trump and pays no attention to the designation. This was to emphasize that within the court, he is just another citizen awaiting judgment. Then, was asked to state his complete name followed by his age. "Yes, your honor. Donald J. Trump, John. Seventy-seven" he claimed.

Shortly after, the terms and conditions of Trump's possible release before the trial were read aloud. It strictly notes that in order to remain out of custody, he'd have to abstain from any criminal activity until the official commencement of the trial. In addition, firmly insinuates, that he should also steer clear of 'influencing any member of a jury.

"It is a crime to try to influence a juror," said the Magistrate. Prosecutor Smith then shares a few more instructions to the impeached president. "You have heard your conditions of release. It is important you comply with your conditions of release" added the judge in response to the Prosecutor's instructions. And asked if Trump understood the terms set forth before him followed by the consequences of breaking them. In response, the businessman nodded in acknowledgment.

As the news channel reporter then went on to note that the trial is all set to begin on the 28th of August, 2023 - a date set by the court. Several members of the political community including lawyers from both sides followed by diplomats are all set to be present at the trial. It is here that each charge against the former President will be thoroughly discussed.

Every single charge from his indictment including the classified documents case is set to unravel one by one in court. While the ordeal is set to be a lengthy one given the amount of charges Trump faces, Smith feels otherwise. The prosecutor made it explicitly clear that he aims to make this a speedy trial regardless of attempts to delay it from the defendant's legal team.

