Khloe Kardashian is 'Not' Looking for Love, She's Focusing on Family and Thriving Business: Source

Khloe Kardashian has finally found her "happy place" after suffering multiple heartbreaks. The reality star gave birth to two children with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson- a 6-year-old daughter True and an over-a-year-old son Tatum Thompson. After the NBA star allegedly cheated on her with many women, she finally gave up on her baby daddy and is currently happy being single.

A source close to The Kardashian star told Entertainment Tonight that the 39-year-old is in a "good place" and is not letting anything distract her from her priorities, which are her family, kids, and her booming business. "She isn't focused on dating and doesn't want any outside distractions right now," dished the insider. "Family always comes first for her and she is happy with where she's at in her life."

The ex-couple have been trying to work out their differences to co-parent their two kids as the source added, "[They are in] frequent communication and are co-parenting well together. Tristan does his best to be as hands-on as possible and of course, Khloé is a very involved and dedicated mom," concluding, "They are both doing well."

Kardashian who is about to enter her 4th decade on June 27 got candid about ageing on social media. In a lengthy caption, she wished her best friends and twins Khadijah and Malika Haqq a very Happy Birthday and shared thoughts on "growing up" and what really matters after you hit the 40 mark.

The Hulu star captioned, "Growing up is really a crazy thing. when you're younger, all you want to do is party, be out, [and] be seen. Then, you get a little older, and with every year that passes, you crave more and more simplicity. More peace. You crave friends that you can count on one hand. You crave doing the 'nothingness' with someone. The things that make you feel safe."

After Thompson's multiple cheating scandals, Kardashian took a step back and rearranged her priorities and it definitely doesn't involve a man right now. In a Q and A session with her fans from back in February 2023, the mother of two responded to a question asking about her relationship status on X, formerly Twitter.

Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha! 🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 6, 2023

"Who has time for a man lol," she wrote. I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…No man right now…He's in my prayers too ha!"

However, it hadn't been as easy as it the Good American founder made people believe. In a confessional from their reality TV drama, Kardashian said that although she may have forgiven Thompson but not forgotten his infidelities. "I don't have any issues. I just don't have the energy for issues."

Adding, "Yeah, I forgive Tristian. It doesn't mean I forget what he's done, but I forgive Tristan for me. Because I've got to let that s--- go, I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bulls---," per PEOPLE. "There's still boundaries," clarifying, "No one's just here chilling if there's no kids involved."