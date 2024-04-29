Netizens Laud Marco Rubio for an Old Clip Where He Was Seen Speaking About Trump’s Inheritance

In an early 2016 takedown reported by Politico, Marco Rubio didn't hold back on Donald Trump's inheritance from his father. Rubio quipped that if it weren't for Trump's comfortable beginning, he wouldn't even be on the stage in Houston. Rubio said, "Here’s the guy that inherited $200 million. If he hadn’t inherited $200 million, do you know where Donald Trump would be right now? Selling watches in Manhattan." Following Trump's veiled references to the financial history of the Florida senator, this incident happened. However, several internet users began lauding Rubio as the clip re-emerged online.

An X page reshared the old clip and wrote, "Marco Rubio: 'If he hadn't inherited $200 million, you know where Donald Trump would be right now? Selling watches in Manhattan.' (February 2016). So true." One user said, "He’s not wrong, Trump is the biggest grifter. He’d fit right in with the rest of the salespeople in the diamond district." Another person tweeted, "Yah, instead of watches in Manhattan, he's selling gold-painted sneakers from Florida. ...one is infinitely more respectable than the other!" A third user wrote, "Trump actually inherited almost half a billion dollars and lost it all in one decade plus another half billion."

Marco Rubio: “If he hadn't inherited $200 million, you know where Donald Trump would be right now? Selling watches in Manhattan.”

He continued, "If it wasn't for the Apprentice, Trump would be selling watches." Another user wrote, "That would take some sort of work ethic. The most effort he puts into anything is his layering of orange face paint throughout the day." A fifth user wrote, "Instead he’s selling Bibles and shoes on the internet to pay his legal fees." Adding to the viral controversy, Trump retaliated against Rubio's comment with his sharp response. He said, "No, no, no, that is so wrong. We'll work on that. I took $1 million and I turned it into $10 billion."

In addition to this, as reported by the Daily Mail, the U.S. Senator also aimed at Trump for manufacturing his clothing line and ties in Mexico and China, despite his strong stance on building a physical wall along the Mexican border. Rubio didn't stop there, pointing out Trump's multiple bankruptcies. Throughout Rubio's relentless attack, Trump struggled to interject about the ongoing five-year civil suit. However, Trump later admitted to being somewhat taken aback by Rubio's aggressive stance but ultimately praised it, stating he liked it and found it acceptable. Furthermore, Trump dismissed the arguments against him as ineffective and labeled them as acts of desperation.

Meanwhile, as the campaign and former president's criminal trial progress, a recent CNN poll suggests that Trump maintains an edge over President Joe Biden. Looking ahead to the potential rematch, public sentiment regarding the first term of each contender for a second White House stint seems to favor Trump. Most Americans now view Trump's presidency as a success, contrasting sharply with the prevailing opinion that Biden's term has been a failure so far. Republicans exhibit greater unity in viewing Trump's presidency positively compared to Democrats' assessment of Biden's term.