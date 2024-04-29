Joe Biden Takes a Dig at Donald Trump at 2024 WHCD: "I’m a Grown Man Running Against a 6-Year-Old"

During the White House Correspondents' Dinner, President Joe Biden delivered some well-timed jabs at Donald Trump's legal troubles and his incapacity to remain awake in court. A night of glamor and intrigue in honor of the free press gave journalists and government officials a respite from their usual sparring. The annual dinner was held at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

Biden SLAMS Trump at #WHCD: “The 2024 election is in full swing and yes, age is an issue. I'm a grown man running against a six-year-old.” pic.twitter.com/dMlcYnvXm5 — Trump L’s (@Trump_Losses) April 28, 2024

As reported by TMZ, the President said, "The 2024 election is in full swing. And yes. Age is an issue. I’m a grown man running against a 6-year-old." Subsequently, Biden attacked Trump for allegedly attempting to buy off Stormy Daniels' silence during the 2016 presidential campaign, adding, "I’ve had a great stretch since the State of the Union. Donald has had a tough few days lately— you might call it stormy weather." Additionally, he chastised Trump for failing to get his former VP Mike Pence's support: "My vice president actually endorses me."

Biden also mocked Trump's bizarre and meandering remarks in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, when he reminisced about the combat that took place there during the Civil War. Biden added, "Trump’s speech was so embarrassing that the statue of Robert E Lee surrendered again." Poking fun at the $60 Bibles the Trump campaign is selling, Biden continued, "Trump so desperate he started reading those bibles he’s selling, then he got to the first commandment, ‘You should have no other God before me.’ That’s when he put it down and said— 'This book’s not for me.’"

“My vice president actually endorsed me,” says Biden re Trump. #WHCD before turning more serious: “I’m not asking you to take sides but to stand up to the seriousness of the moment.” pic.twitter.com/4H3gnE7nMD — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 28, 2024

The majority of the president's address was dedicated to cautioning about the dangers to democracy and the free press's place in a free society. Biden remarked, "The stakes couldn’t be higher. Every single one of us has a role to play, a serious role to play, in making sure democracy endures. American democracy. In an age of disinformation, credible information people can trust is more important than ever. That makes you, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart, that makes you more important than ever."

After Biden's ten-minute address, Colin Jost, co-host of Saturday Night Live Weekend Update, made fun of the current President, other lawmakers, and media. Jost brought up unverified yet popular comments that suggested the government was somehow being controlled by a previous President, Barack Obama. As per the New York Post, Jost joked, "I was excited to be up here on stage with President Biden tonight, mostly to see if I could figure out where Obama was pulling the strings from." He added, “I got to be honest, It’s not easy following Biden. I mean it’s not easy following what he’s saying." Jost also gave Trump a lot of heat: "...Just wanted to point out, it’s 10 p.m. and Sleepy Joe is still awake, while Donald Trump has spent the last week falling asleep in court every morning."