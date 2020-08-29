Stella Maxwell Sizzles In A Purple Lingerie Set: ‘Dream Catcher’

Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell took to her Instagram page on Saturday, August 29, and shared a hot lingerie snapshot to titillate her legions of followers.

In the pic, Stella could be seen rocking a purple lace bra-and-panties set that accentuated her perfect figure. The bra featured wired cups, a plunging neckline, and thin straps. The risque ensemble showed off her enviable cleavage. Stella teamed the top with matching panties that boasted scalloped edges.

The set not only drew attention toward her sexy legs but also highlighted her taut stomach and abs.

Stella wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings and multiple pendants.

The photoshoot took place in a room which featured a bed with white sheets and matching pillows. Two wall hangings and a side table with a blue lamp sitting on it could also be seen in the background.

She sat on the bed and kept a hand on her thigh. Her dog could also be seen sleeping beside her. The blond bombshell gazed straight at the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Stella informed users that her lingerie was from Victoria’s Secret.

Within two hours of posting, the snap garnered more than 46,000 likes. In addition, many of Stella’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 250 comments in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You’re my dream angel and my fairytale princess. I love you too much,” one of her fans commented.

“Stella Maxwell, you look like a barbie! So wonderful, fabulous, extraordinarily gorgeous and sexy,” another user wrote.

“You are spectacular Stella. You are my most favorite model in the world,” chimed in a third admirer.

“OMG!!! Did you just come out of the oven? Because you’re so hot!!!!” a fourth follower remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “wonderful,” “dream girl,” and “perfect,” to let the model know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Barbara Palvin, Alexina Graham, Elsa Hosk, Victoria Lee, and Brooks Nader.

Stella rarely fails to impress her admirers with her skin-baring snapshots. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she added a new pic on her timeline in which she rocked a revealing black lace top that flaunted a glimpse of her bare chest. The snap, which appeared to have been taken inside a train, garnered 107,000 likes.