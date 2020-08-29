Joanna Chimonides Rocks A Skin-Baring Black Dress On Instagram: ‘It’s Bank Holiday’

British model and TV personality Joanna Chimonides took to her Instagram page on Saturday, August 29, and shared a very hot snapshot with her legions of followers.

In the picture, Joanna rocked a glamorous black wrap dress that perfectly hugged her slender physique. It featured a plunging neckline, one which exposed her bare chest. The short length of the outfit also displayed a glimpse of her toned legs.

Joanna, who became famous after participating in the popular TV series, Love Island, wore her highlighted tresses in soft waves. She let her long locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom.

In terms of accessories, she kept it simple and only opted for a silver ring and carried a black purse.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at MNKY HSE, a popular Latin American restaurant in London, United Kingdom. The shoot took place inside the restaurant, against the background of some mirrors that were decorated with blue neon lights.

Joanna stood with her legs slightly spread apart. She tugged at a strand of hair and looked away from the camera. The hottie also parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

Per the caption, Joanna headed out to celebrate the Bank Holiday weekend in the U.K.

Within five hours, the snapshot amassed more than 16,000 likes. That aside, many of Joanna’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared several messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“Oh wow, you absolute beauty,” one of her fans commented.

“You look incredibly gorgeous and beautiful,” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“So beautiful, gorgeous, amazing and cute!!! You have stunning eyes and lips,” a third follower wrote.

“Stunning dress. This is totally out of this world!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfect,” “stunner,” and “unreal babe,” to let the model know how much they adore her.

Apart from her regular followers, many of Joanna’s fellow models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the post, including Mandi Vakili, Demi Jones, Belle Hassan, Jessica Gale, and Shaughna Phillips.

Joanna adds new sultry photographs to her timeline almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared a hot up-close image on August 19 in which she rocked a white top that boasted a plunging neckline along with frilly sleeves and ruched detailing. The ensemble showed off a glimpse of cleavage as well as taut stomach. The 22-year-old model wore a deep-red lipstick to ramp up the glamour.