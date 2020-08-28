Victoria Justice Slays In Bikini Top, Daisy Dukes, And Cowboy Boots

Victoria suggested that her outfit was something she would wear to Coachella.

Victoria Justice thrilled her fans by showing off her sexy musical festival style in a sizzling Instagram snapshot that she shared on Thursday evening. However, as the former Nickelodeon star noted, she doesn’t have any such event to attend.

In her caption, Victoria, 27, seemed to suggest that the ensemble she was modeling was a look that she would rock at the Coachella Music Festival. As reported by CNN, the event was supposed to be held back in April, but it was initially postponed to October due to concerns over the coronavirus. It was later cancelled completely.

Coachella always draws a large number of celebrities, and the glum look on Victoria’s face appeared to capture her feelings about its cancellation. The Victorious star quipped that she was pictured “waiting” for the event to happen.

Like so many festival attendees, she rocked a revealing outfit. It included a string bikini top with red-and-white trim around the inner edges of its knit triangle cups. Neat rows of cowrie shells had also been added to the decoration.

The garment’s under-bust tie had been formed by braiding red, white, and black strings together. They were knotted in the front, and the long ends of the ties trailed down Victoria’s slim stomach all the way to her lower abdomen. The plaits were tipped with cute tassels.

The Fun Size actress coupled her cute top with a pair of black high-waisted Daisy Dukes. The cutoffs’ frayed hems were located high on the thigh, so she was flashing a lot of leg.

Victoria sat on a curb in front of a small cactus garden. One of her slender legs was stretched out in front of her, and her other knee was bent. Her calves were mostly covered up by a pair of black leather cowboy boots. The fancy western footwear featured white star cutouts on the shafts. They were surrounded by decorative stitching in a sunburst shape. White piping ran down the side seams.

Victoria accessorized her flashy outfit with sunglasses that had silver frames and lenses that didn’t completely hide her downcast eyes from view. She wore her dark hair down. She was photographed reaching up and grabbing a handful of her glossy locks with her right hand.

“That’s my baby girl!!” wrote Victoria’s half-sister, Madison Reed, in response to her post.

“Queen! We love to see it,” read a message from a fan.

“The most stunning Coachella outfit ever!” declared another admirer.

Victoria rocked a similar look when she hit the beach with Madison last month. That fun summer ensemble included a red bralette bikini top and a pair of faded Daisy Dukes.