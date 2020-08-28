Lorena Rae Flashes Underboob And Puts On A Leggy Display In New Photograph

Victoria’s Secret alum and former Maxim cover girl Lorena Rae took to her Instagram page on Thursday, August 27, and treated her 1.8 million followers to a very hot, yet stylish picture.

In the snapshot, Lorena rocked a beige-colored, maxidress that perfectly accentuated her slender figure. The outfit boasted a halterneck design through which she flashed major underboob. It included a band on the stomach and a wrap-style long skirt that included a slit. The slit enabled her to show off one of her long, lean legs. Lorena completed the attire with a pair of flat sandals.

The German beauty wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple and only opted for a delicate gold bracelet.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured in Capri, Italy. To pose, Lorena stood against the breathtaking background of the ocean. Lots of boats and some distant mountains could also be seen behind her.

The 26-year-old model, who was rumoured to briefly date Leonardo DiCaprio, leaned against the railings of a terrace and stood on a wooden floor. Two sofas could also be seen sitting beside her. Lorena crossed her legs and placed her hands on the railings for support. She slightly puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera.

Within seven hours, the picture amassed close to 100,000 likes. In addition, Lorena’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 590 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“Wow, you look stunning, Lorena. Those legs are so sexy,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, what a hot dress. Where did you get this from?” another user questioned.

In response, Lorena revealed that the outfit was from the designer womenswear brand, Bronx and Banco.

“Damn, you look so elegant and sexy. Will you go out with me, please?” a third follower expressed his wishful thinking.

“You are the most beautiful woman on Earth. Can’t wait to see you rocking the Victoria’s Secret runway soon!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “queen,” and “perfect,” to express their adoration for the model.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models also liked and commented on the picture, including Meri Gulin, Caroline Kelly, Barbara Fialho, Nadine Leopold, and Romee Strijd.

Lorena often wows her legions of followers with her steamy and stylish photographs. Not too long ago, she uploaded a pic in which she put her slender, sexy frame on full display in a dark green bikini.