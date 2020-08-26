Heidi Klum Bends Over Wearing Leopard Dress & Curly Blond Mane Of Hair

Fans of 'AGT' flipped out over the pic.

Heidi Klum displayed her wild side in a leopard dress and curly blond mane of hair in a new snap posted to the America’s Got Talent Instagram page. The model and judge for the reality competition series looked lovely in the share. The show’s 1.6 million followers have liked the image over 9,000 times thus far.

In the snap, the stunning 47-year-old looked directly at the camera. She bent over in an attempt to get all of her body in the image. She tilted her head to the right. A slight smile was upon her face. The sun appeared to set behind the former model and Sports Illustrated cover girl, illuminating her tresses from behind.

Heidi added a mane of curls to her normally straight blond hair. The look was reminiscent of the 1980s when a head full of curls was in vogue. Paired with a formfitting leopard dress, which showed off her curves, Heidi appeared to be straight out of that time period according to her followers, who flipped over the pic.

“Love love love your hair like this Heidi! You look beautiful, a real 1980s babe,” remarked one follower.

“David Coverdale’s curly tresses…I adore this photo,” remarked a second follower, comparing the model’s mane to that of Whitesnake’s lead singer, who rose to fame during that particular decade.

“You are stunning, this is fabulous. Adore the throwback look, so much fun,” said a third Instagram user.

“Now that looks wild. Too many straight hairs out there, bring the curls out again,” stated a fourth fan.

The mother of four children with ex-husband Seal — Helene, Lou, Henry, and Johan — appeared ageless in the snap.

The sassy image seemed to have been taken on the outdoor set of the series. Seen behind Heidi were lights, a street, and a safety cone in the distance.

America’s Got Talent has filmed outdoors with appropriate social distancing spacing since returning to the set in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The show added several measures to ensure the safety of its judges and performers, reported Deadline. Filming began in Simi Valley on a huge outdoor movie stage that was created to look like a drive-in movie theater.

The judges, which include Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, are seated in socially distanced directors chairs to watch the performers. Simon, who broke his back in an electric bike accident on August 12 and is currently recovering, has not yet returned to the competition series.