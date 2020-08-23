Model Alexa Collins Wears Low-Cut Crop Top And Snuggles A Baby Lion In Most Recent Update

Model Alexa Collins thrilled her 1 million Instagram followers with her most recent post on Sunday afternoon. The stunning blonde shared a series of photos in which she got to meet a baby lion which garnered almost 1,000 likes in under ten minutes after they were uploaded.

Alexa said in the caption that she never expected to have the unusual experience and that it was one of her favorite days ever. She tagged her location at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation outside of Miami, Florida.

Alexa wore a ribbed, nude-colored bra top with a low round neckline that displayed tons of cleavage. Over that, she had on a gauzy long-sleeved button-down featuring a black animal print on a white background. She left the shirt open and tied the ends together at her midriff, exposing plenty of bare skin.

She also wore a pair of tiny cut-off denim shorts that showed off her long, tanned legs.

Alexa finished off the ensemble with Nike footwear — white socks that appeared to have been tie-dyed and sported the famous swoosh, as well as a pair of low-tops featuring the Louis Vuitton logo printed on a gray background.

In the first image, Alexa posed sitting on a wooden bench with an enormous smile on her face as she held a fuzzy white lion cub on her lap. They both faced the camera, although the creature did not make eye-contact. She grasped him gently around the chest with her right hand, and clutched his shoulder with her left. One of his gigantic back paws rested against her legs, and his little fat belly looked soft and inviting.

In the next snap, Alexa sat on a black mat placed on a wooden floor next to the animal, who laid on the floor next to her. They were in a large, covered hut with wooden support beams and a thatched roof that appeared to be a demonstration area.

There was a large bird on a perch in the background whose markings made him look remarkably like he was dressed in a panda costume. He sat in front of a floor-to-ceiling poster printed with photographs of various wild animals.

Alexa sat cross-legged and leaned over to pet the lion’s back. His giant paws were stretched out in front of him and he gazed at the camera. He appeared to have been caught meowing. His mouth was open slightly and revealed a row of itty-bitty bottom teeth.

The last snap showed a sweet moment during which Alexa caressed the creature’s head and they looked at one another adoringly.