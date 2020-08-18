Valerie Cossette Goes Full Bombshell For Sultry Swimsuit Shot: ‘Life Is Better In A Bikini’

Canadian beauty Valerie Cossette put her bodacious curves and gorgeous tattoos on full display in yesterday’s Instagram post, rocking a revealing two-piece bikini that flaunted all of her voluptuous assets. The 27-year-old opted for a strappy ruched number that exposed her deep cleavage, while also showing off her hips and thighs thanks to its insanely high-cut bottoms.

The swimsuit was a lavender color that looked flattering against her fair skin tone, accentuating her glowing tan. The look also complemented her raven tresses, which Valerie wore down and brushed over her shoulder.

The chic bikini was from the brand, Fashion Nova, which the sizzling brunette credited with a double tag in her post. Valerie called attention to the swimwear’s elegant shade with a purple heart in her caption, at the same time pondering on the joy of wearing a bikini.

The two-piece sported long, triangle cups that reached up to her shoulders, offering plenty of support for her buxom curves. The cup were spaced wide apart, showing a great view of her busty assets, and were held in place by a small string going across the chest line. Another strap was wrapped around her ribs a number of times, emphasizing her taut figure.

Her tiny waist was visible between the stylish detail and skimpy bottoms, which boasted a low-rise, scooped waistline that bared her tummy, allowing her navel piercing to be seen. The item had thick side straps that sat high on her hip bones, further highlighting her hourglass frame.

The Bang Energy elite model posed on a window-side couch for the steamy update, flaunting her chiseled pins as she sat on the backrest with one knee raised and her other leg stretched out over the cozy cushions. She leaned her palm on the window sill, gazing into the distance as if admiring the view. Sunlight coming in through the obscure glass illuminated her arm, as well as half of her bosom and raised knee. Her pensive guise remained engulfed in shade, as did her curvaceous lower body.

The upload cause quite the stir among her devoted Instagram followers, who clicked the like button on her post 52,900 times. The sultry look also brought fans to the comments section by the masses, racking up a little shy of 770 messages. Plenty of fellow models, such as Laura Amy and Isabella Buscemi, expressed their admiration with loving emoji. Others showered Valerie with praise, complimenting everything from her outfit to her beauty and impressive tattoo collection.

“Wow,” wrote Peruvian smokeshow Paula Manzanal, leaving a heart-eyes emoji.

“Beautiful,” chimed in Australian bombshell Vicky Aisha, ending with a two-heart emoji.

“You’re a dream,” gushed another Instagram user.

“Everything you wear looks beautiful,” chimed in a fourth follower.