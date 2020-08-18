Hunter McGrady Shows Off Deep Cleavage In Low-Cut Bikini For ‘Favorite Picture Of All Time’

Sports Illustrated swimsuit superstar Hunter McGrady showed off her deep cleavage in a low-cut bikini top. She called the snap her “favorite picture of all time” within the caption of a new Instagram share. The strong image was featured in the magazine’s current swimsuit issue, where Hunter was one of its featured models.

In the photo, Hunter looked directly at the camera. She appeared to be expressionless, but in the caption of the share, she revealed that there was a lot going on in her mind at the point in time when the image was snapped.

She stated that she “felt sure of myself, and utterly confident” as the photographer took the pic. Hunter also revealed to her 693,000 followers that she just knew the photo would be good as it was being taken.

The stunner showed off her assets in a cutaway black bikini top. The plain bathing suit was a halter style and wrapped around her neck. It was paired with a tangle of black leather necklaces, which appeared to give the illusion of a collar attached to the outfit. The simplistic nature of the snap allowed Hunter’s true beauty to shine through without any accessories to deter from the strength she displayed in the image.

Her mane of blond hair was styled with a multitude of curls. These were pulled over to one side of her head via a deep side part of the left side of her scalp. The hair cascaded over her right eye, covering a bit of her face, and fell down onto her right shoulder. Freckles were seen on her face and her upper body. A light tan line was seen across her breasts as well.

The model was shot in front of what appeared to be a wire window with a lattice design in a wooden doorway. The natural look of the backdrop seemed to enhance the dynamic photograph even further.

Fans of the model agreed with her sentiments, applauding her for her work in the comments section of the share.

“So gorgeous!!! And captures the inner you… love this!” posted one follower.

“Love every picture of you! Love your candor more. You touch so many women with your words,” stated a second fan, who followed up their comment with a fire and red heart emoji.

“So stunning omg I’m floored!! Wow babe alert,” said a third Instagram user.

“Seriously, you are beautiful!! Thank you for keeping your social media real!” commented a fourth fan, who appreciated the way Hunter appears to have no pretense in her social media shares.