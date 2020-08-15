‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Gets All Glammed Up For Sultry New Photo

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick looked incredible in a new pic shared to her Instagram page on Friday. The reality star had a “glam day” at the Beauty Suite in New York, complete with everything from lashes to extensions.

Angelina wore a low-cut black top that showcased her plunging cleavage. Her ample chest appeared to stretch the fabric of the tight-fitting top, giving her 1.1 million followers plenty to marvel.

Her lustrous, raven-colored mane of hair was fashioned into a high ponytail and thick waves that tumbled down either side of her body. She credited Anajli Wrenn for her hairstyle and the Dana D. Hair Studio for her extensions.

She also rocked a pair of false eyelashes from her Lashelina line and tagged the official account, along with the other members of her beauty team, in the caption. Angelina also filled her caption with plenty of hashtags, such as “#bighair” and “#beautytips,” and an assortment of emoji.

The 34-year-old looked particularly serene in the shot as she posed for the camera while sitting in a chair positioned in front of the light-up vanity mirror. Along the beauty bar were a few makeup bags and assorted brushes. Behind Angelina was an elegant chair decorated with a row of flowers and a pair of open glass-paneled doors.

Angelina’s latest Instagram update received tons of attention from her fans and admirers. It racked up over 30,700 likes and more than 500 comments within a day of going live on the social media website.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Angelina’s famous colleagues also liked and commented on her snapshot, including Justina Valentina, Cheyenne Floyd, Kelsey Owens, and Suzi Baidya.

Dozens of people could not get over how similar she looked to Kim Kardashian, while others complimented her glam squad for their excellent work.

“Is that the ‘KIM KARDASHIAN’ of: STATEN ISLAND?” wrote one fan alongside a few emoji.

“At first I thought you were Kim Kardashian until I looked at you a name LOL so gorgeous,” said another user.

“This is by far the hottest you’ve ever looked!!!” chimed in a third admirer, trailing their message with three fire emoji.

“I haven’t seen makeup look THIS good in a long time! That looks so beautiful and flawless!” added a fourth.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that Angelina had stunned her followers with a pic of herself rocking a skin-tight orange outfit that hugged her glorious curves.