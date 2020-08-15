Hilde Osland Flashes Sideboob In A Tiny Pink Crop Top & Tight Jeans: ‘The Perfect Fit’

Hilde showed some skin in the racy outfit.

Norwegian knockout Hilde Osland took to her Instagram account on Saturday morning to share a sexy new update with her adoring fans. The model showed some skin as she revealed in the caption of the post that her ensemble fit her perfectly.

In the sexy snaps, Hilde looked drop dead gorgeous in a skimpy pink crop top. The garment featured thin straps that tied behind her back and flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. She shirt also showcased her sideboob.

She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted, skintight jeans. The denim hugged her curvy hips and round booty snugly as it wrapped closely around her petite waist. Her flat tummy was also in the spotlight. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck and gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Hilde stood in front of a mirror with both of her hands in her hair. She posed with her backside towards the camera and her back arched as she looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face. The second shot was similar, but featured her with her arms resting at her sides.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back.

Hilde has accumulated more than 3.6 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans made short work of showing their appreciation for her latest post, clicking the like button more than 25,000 times in less than an hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 350 messages.

“Love the jeans!!! It suits you so good!” one follower stated.

“As I always words are not needed to see how simply sensational and indescribable you are as a person, another gushed.

“Amazing every time Hildeee,” a third comment read.

“Baby you fit perfectly in everything,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s admirers have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy looks in her online pics. She’s known for sporting sexy lingerie, tiny workout gear, and skimpy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilde recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a barely there green lace bra complete with matching thong panties to show off her toned body. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. It has raked in more than 180,000 likes and over 2,600 comments to date.