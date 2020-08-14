‘Clueless’ Reboot Focusing On Dionne’s Character Is Being Developed For Peacock TV

A reboot of the classic 1995 teen comedy film Clueless is in the works at NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock TV, Variety exclusively reported on Friday.

Unlike the original, which primarily focused on Alicia Silverstone’s character Cher Horowitz, the Clueless reboot will tell Dionne Davenport’s story. Stacey Dash originated the character in the 1995 movie.

The Clueless reboot is being described as “baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong number two Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans.”

Based on the description, it sounds like the Clueless reboot will take place sometime after the film, and viewers will see Dionne juggling the mystery of her best friend’s disappearance and her rising popularity without her blond pal around.

Variety noted that the idea for the Clueless reboot was first reported last fall, but there were no concrete details or network attached to the project when it was first conceived. Gus Hickey and Jordan Reddout will serve as both the executive producers and the writers for the show, should it be officially picked up.

The article noted that past credits for Hickey and Reddout “include the NBC revival of ‘Will & Grace’ as well as shows like ‘The Muppets’ and ‘Grown-ish.'”

It will be produced by CBS Television Studios. Some members of the movie’s production team will also return to work on the Clueless reboot, such as Robert Lawrence.

Several fans of the original film have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on the potential revival series. Several people seem excited by the prospect, so long as they do not allow Dash to return to the role. Others were not impressed with the news of yet another reboot of an old property being made.

“As long as they don’t cast Stacey Dash,” tweeted Gibson Johns.

“What about getting paul rudd back playing the same character. he looks the same tho,” joked another person.

“Will they make it better than the previous series? The writing needs to be really good or don’t do it,” chimed in a third user.

If the Dionne-centered project gets picked up by Peacock, it will be the second official Clueless television show. A spin-off debuted in 1966, focusing on Cher and her posse.

It was fairly successful, airing 63 episodes across three seasons. Several of the actors from the movie reprised their roles in the show, including Dash, Donald Faison, Elisa Donovan, and more.