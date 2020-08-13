Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Incredible Curves & Leaves Little To The Imagination In ‘Itsy Bitsy Bikini’

Emily Ratajkowski left very little to the imagination when she recently updated her Instagram feed. Wearing a scandalous black swimsuit, the actress wowed her fans in her barely-there ensemble that seriously turned up the heat.

The model shared the smoking hot photo on her Inamorata social media page. Emily is the founder of Inamorata Woman swimwear line and manages the brand’s Instagram page. In the caption, she referenced her swimming costume noting that it was an “itsy bitsy bikini.”

The 29-year-old entrepreneur wore a skimpy bikini top that seemed a tad too small for her. Besides baring a considerable amount of cleavage, it also exposed a hint of underboob. The halter neck top and front-tie strings emphasized her bronzed and smooth décolletage.

Emily rocked the matching bottoms that tied at the sides. The swimsuit clung to her hips and she flaunted her long slim legs for the camera. Both the top and bottoms put Emily’s toned stomach and minuscule waist on display.

The social media star styled her brown tresses into a center-part and let her tousled mane fall gently down her back and shoulders. Wisps of her hair floated around her face as she modeled the swimwear. The only visible accessory that she wore was her wedding ring.

The luxurious surroundings showed stone floor tiles, high ceilings, and brick-red walls. In a far corner, a dining suite was arranged on a large mat. And just beyond the furniture, was a tropical garden with spurting water fountains.

Emily stood against a pillar in the sun. While she angled her body toward the lens, she looked away from the camera and into the distance. She put her hands on the side-knots of her bikini bottoms and slightly bent her knees. She appeared to be deep in thought as she slightly pouted her lips for the beguiling pic.

The offering sparked an intense frenzy among her followers. The British-born model’s fans instantly raced to view the snap and engaged with her by liking and commenting on it.

One fan complimented her but also asked her a curious question.

“My style, perfection, is the book as great as it’s cover?” they wanted to know.

“Wow, beautiful young woman,” another Instagrammer said.

A third person thought that she was “very, very nice” and followed the comment with flame and heart emoji.

Emily’s Inamorata Woman page has over 645,000 followers, while on her personal page, she has 26.7 million people who follow her. This particular image has already generated a lot of interest among her devotees as more than 17,000 people have liked it.