Dua Lipa Stuns Fans In Rolled Up Tank Top & Black Shorts

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper who is currently taking over the music charts with her infectious pop tunes also knows how to make an impact on her followers via the social media platform.

Lipa stunned in a white tank top that displayed her decolletage and midriff. She rolled the garment up, which helped give fans an eyeful of her toned physique. The British singer covered herself up in a short-sleeved multicolored shirt that was left unbuttoned. Lipa completed the ensemble with high-waisted black shorts that featured white text on the left leg. She rocked short acrylic nails that were decorated with different colored patterns and accessorized with a necklace and a couple of bracelets. Lipa slicked back her brunette hair and styled her locks in a messy bun.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to two images in one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped lying on her side on the floor. Lipa posed in front of a clear glass bottle of Evian water and rested her hand on top of her lid. She looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression while parting her legs.

In the next slide, Lipa was photographed in the same position. However, she raised her hand above her head.

The Grammy Award-winner geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, letting fans know where these snapshots took place.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 1.7 million likes and over 5,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 50.2 million followers.

“The most beautiful person that I know,” one user wrote.

“The things I would do to look like this,” another person shared.

“I LOVE YOU SO F*CKING MUCH MY LOVE,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Wow, you are so beautiful and look amazing,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the love heart emoji.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Lipa. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a tight black PVC dress with a low neckline. The entertainer showed off the many tattoos all over arms and sported her dark long hair in a bun. Lipa wore French manicured nails while accessorizing herself with numerous rings and hoop earrings. She rocked the ensemble for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she got to interview her idol, Gwen Stefani. The duo is scheduled to release a remix of Lipa’s song, “Physical,” at the end of the month.