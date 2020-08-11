Chrishell Stause Thanks Fans For Their Support After Justin Hartley Divorce Blows Up On ‘Selling Sunset’

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is thanking fans for their support after her bombshell divorce from her husband, This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, was prominently featured on the recently released third season of the Netflix reality series.

Chrishell, 39, shared a photo from the show to her Instagram page that showed her all dressed up and walking into the lit-up entry to the reception of co-star Christine Quinn’s over-the-top winter gothic wedding last December, just three weeks after her husband of two years filed divorce papers without talking to her about it ahead of time.

In the caption to the stunning pic, which can be seen below, Chrishell wrote that her mantra is to “dress up and show up” even when the going gets tough. She then thanked her nearly 1 million Instagram followers for all of their support just four days after the release of Selling Sunset, which documents a time in her life that she initially dreaded reliving.

“This is why you are my idol. Strongest woman I know,” wrote Chrishell’s Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald.

“You are literally so self-composed!!” another fan added. “Share your tips, I can’t believe how well you held yourself together through an absolute sh*t storm.”

“Keep your head high, it will all pass,” a third commenter wrote.

Others called Chrishell a “class act” and an “inspiration” for handling her personal drama with dignity while Netflix’s cameras captured that very painful time in her life last fall.

Selling Sunset fans know that Chrishell broke down multiple times over her ex’s sudden divorce filing in the second half of the show’s third season. The former soap actress revealed that she did not see it coming and at one pint said her famous ex’s “go-to” is to bail instead of dealing with problems. Some of Chrishell’s co-stars, including bride-to-be Christine, questioned if she was telling them the full story of what happened in her seemingly happy marriage.

In the finale episode set at Christine’s wedding, Chrishell faced scrutiny from co-star Davina Potratz, who also said there was still Justin’s side to the story to be heard. At that point– SPOILER ALERT if you have not yet watched — Chrishell walked out of the wedding.

Last week, Chrishell told The Los Angeles Times she had “crushing anxiety” about the new season being released, but added that it is time for her “to just rip off the Band-Aid” in order to move on from her messy divorce.