Rachael Ray’s Pal Anne Burrell Shares Her Relief The Food Network Star Is Safe After A Fire Destroyed Her Home

Many other famous friends of 'The Rachael Ray Show' star also took to Instagram to share their messages of support.

Rachael Ray’s celebrity pal Anne Burrell shared her relief that her pal was secure after a fire destroyed the talk show host’s home in Lake Luzerne, New York, late in the evening of August 9. She spoke out in support of Rachael, her husband John Cusimano, and their dog Bella Boo Blue in the comments section of a new Instagram post shared by the daytime talk show host and Food Network star.

Rachael posted a photo of Bella Boo Blue snugged down for a nap just one day after the horrific event occurred. She said in the caption that everyone was safe and sound. Bella’s soft ear was pictured resting on what appeared to be a sofa. The photo was tagged as being in the same location where the fire occurred.

Rachael’s abode, which sits on over 200 acres, features two other structures located on the expansive property. One is the original home she called her “cabin in the woods” where, 25 years ago, she agreed to rent to own the residence before finally purchasing it. A second structure is also on the land where the devastating event occurred. She spoke about her beloved place of residence at length in her book Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals From a Sweet and Savory Life.

“I am going to bed tonight very thankful that my wonderful friends are safe and healthy. I take stock in that. I love you,” remarked Anne Burrell, who hosts Worst Cooks in America for Food Network.

Many of the popular television personality’s other friends shared their feelings of relief that she and her family, which included her mother Elsa Scuderi, appeared to be okay in the comments section of the share.

“God bless to you and John! Glad you all are safe,” stated Jeff Mauro, a restauranteur, and star of The Kitchen.

“My prayers have been answered,” said Gretta Monohan, who is a style expert regularly featured on both The Rachael Ray Show and The View.

A series of seven red emoji hearts was posted by television personality Tommy DiDario.

Hours after her devastating loss, Rachael updated her followers with a Twitter post where she thanked her local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of her home. She also said she was grateful that her mother Elsa, her husband, and dog were all okay.

“These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost,” she explained in the share.