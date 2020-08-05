Suzy Cortez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Red Thong & Strappy Gold Heels

Suzy Cortez earned the attention of her 2.3 million followers by posing in a sexy lingerie set that showed off her incredible figure. The sizzling Wednesday afternoon post was Suzy’s second of the day while the first saw her in a metallic ensemble.

The photo captured Suzy sprawled out in the middle of the frame. The model posed outdoors on a slab of light concrete, and there was a small wooden deck in front of her in addition to a patch of grass. A few vines hung beside her figure, which added a unique element to the photo. Suzy rested her weight on her hip and elbow while bending her legs at the knees and extending her feet into the air. She turned her head to the side and grabbed a few strands of hair with her hand.

Suzy sizzled in a sexy two-piece set that boasted a bright red hue. On her upper-half, the model sported a curve-hugging bra that was outlined in red fabric and exposed her allover glow. The bra had thin straps that secured over her shoulders, and its sexy cut allowed her to showcase the cross tattoo in the middle of her shoulder blades.

The bottom of her attire was just as revealing and featured a tiny thong that tucked deep into her derriere. Only a small piece of triangular fabric was worn above her booty, leaving her shapely thighs well within view. A part of the left strap could be seen on her hip, and it helped to accentuate her tiny waist.

Suzy added several gold accessories to her racy look, including a pair of strappy sandals that hit near her ankles. The bottom of her shoes were red to match the color of her panties. Suzy added several bangles to her left arm and one on her bicep and she also sported a pair of hoop earrings to match. She wore her silky brunette tresses down and pulled to one side of her shoulder.

Suzy’s fans have been loving the update so far. More than 30,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the post, and 290 left comments. Most social media users raved over Suzy’s body while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“They don’t make them like you anymore baby. Straight fire,” one fan gushed alongside a series of hearts.

“Extremely amazing and very hot,” another follower exclaimed with the addition of a few flame and kissy face emoji.

“Beautiful Scene Beautiful Queen,” a third Instagrammer wrote.

“Very beautiful body,” one more pointed out.