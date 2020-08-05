Brit Manuela Shows Off Killer Curves In Skintight Athleisure Wear

Internet sensation Brit Manuela left thousands of fans stunned on social media after she shared some new content of herself on Wednesday, August 5. She posted the sultry new snapshots for her 979,000 followers on Instagram and it quickly caught the attention of many within minutes.

The 26-year-old was seemingly photographed in a parking lot for the series, which consisted of two images. Brit took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera. She switched between two sexy poses that displayed her from the front and the back. She further emitted a sultry vibe as she pouted, propped her booty out, and directed her soft gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

Brit’s long blond hair — which featured dark roots — did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight, natural-looking waves.

However, it was her killer curves that stood out most in the post, as she showcased her famous physique in a stylish workout ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a sporty top that was a light indigo color with a ribbed texture and featured long sleeves. The garment was very tight on the model, highlighting her assets. The top also featured a cropped design that reached just below her chest, displaying her chiseled core.

Brit paired the athletic top with a pair of matching leggings that looked to be made out of soft, stretchy material. The bottoms were quite form-fitting on the model and showcased her tiny waist, curvy hips, and bodacious derriere.

In the caption, she shared some words with fans, telling them she felt “bad” for anyone who is envious of others instead of “inspired.” She also shared that her workout ensemble was designed by Women’s Best.

The eye-catching slideshow was met with a large amount of support and approval from fans, accumulating more than 18,000 likes within just one hour after going live. More than 500 followers also took to the comments section to shower Brit with compliments on her figure, beauty, and ensemble.

“You are unreal,” one user wrote.

“Wow so stunning,” added a second fan.

“Are you even real life,” a third admired remarked.

“You look so good,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Brit has posted several bold looks to her social media account, especially this past week. Just yesterday, on August 4, she sent temperatures soaring after wearing a skimpy pink bikini that again showed off her figure, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 31,000 likes, so far.