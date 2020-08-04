Katelyn Runck Leaves Little To The Imagination In Baby Blue Strapless Bodysuit

Katelyn Runck showed off her fit body to her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, August 4, with a hot new update. The American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to upload a couple of images that saw her in a revealing ensemble that left little to the imagination.

Runck sported a baby blue bodysuit that contrasted with her tan complexion. The strapless suit featured a straight neckline that sat very low, showcasing her massive assets. The top edge included a bit of frilly details. The bodice had vertical lines for added texture and high-cut legs that exposed her curvy hips.

The first in the two-picture slideshow captured Runck in a three-quarter pose as she glanced at the camera with intent eyes and a half smile. To spice things up further, she tugged at the sides of her bodysuit. The front leg was propped up as she popped her booty back.

In the second, Runck stood next to a sliding door while looking at a point in the distance. She tagged The Nightfall Group, which offers luxury rentals and concierge services.

In the first, Runck wore her brunette tresses swept over to the right and styled in waves that cascaded against her back. For the second shot, she pulled her hair up using her hand.

In the caption, Runck joked that this is her look for “Taco Tuesday” and asked her fans where they should go.

The upload has attracted more than 72,400 likes and about 2,000 comments within five hours of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to engage with her message and to express their admiration for Runck’s good looks.

“Hooooot [heart-eyes emoji] this baby blue on you boo,” one user raved.

“You made our Tuesday better with this post. Taco’s for everyone,” replied another admirer.

“My house. I make great tacos!” a third one chimed in, including a winky face with the comment.

“I can see you are posting quite early now. Glad I have my post notification on,” added a fourth fan.

Prior to sharing this slideshow, she shared another snapshot in which she sizzled in a peach-colored dress, as previously written by The Inquisitr. The garment featured a deep neckline that exposed a lot of her chest, putting her ample cleavage front and center. It included a thick strap that Runck tied around her waist, hugging her slender midsection. She stood outside in front of some greenery. She was in a three-quarter stance, with one leg forward and hand on her hip.