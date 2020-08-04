Yaslen Clemente Busts Out Of Tiny Bikini In Racy Snap & Announces The Launch Of Her Online Coaching Program

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente took to the popular social media platform to post a new steamy photo that featured her in a skimpy bikini alongside the announcement of a new sale for her online coaching program.

In the snap, the model stunned in a knitted two-piece bikini in red, brown, and white colors. The top featured a white seashell on both sides of the chest and triangle pieces of fabric that barely covered Yaslen’s busty cleavage and drew the eye to her enviable chest. The top was attached to her body with thin strings around the neck and rib cage. Thick fringe lined the hem of the top as well as the waistband of the bottom half of the suit.

The bottoms left plenty of Yaslen’s curves exposed, giving viewers an eyeful of her pert backside and sculpted legs. A pair of strings tied the suit around her hips in large bows. The model went barefoot for the beach photoshoot and let her blond curls flow loose as they blew around her face in the breeze.

Yaslen posed for the shot in the surf of the ocean as the waves drew back from the shore. The turquoise ocean and a smattering of rocks could be seen in the background of the frame. Yaslen posed with one foot perched on her toes, elongating her other leg and popping her booty to the side. She bent one arm behind her head and closed her eyes with her face angled toward the camera.

In the second slide, Yaslen posted an ad for her fitness initiative, Body by Yas. The ad featured the same photo as in the first slide, but with information about the program digitally written across the frame. Subscribers receive customized diet and exercise plans, both home and gym workouts, and daily check-ins. They can also benefit from 24/7 support and easy to follow workouts.

In the caption of the post, Yaslen told her followers that she’s currently running a summer deal on the coaching program. Anyone wanting to get started can benefit from 15 percent off if they use the given code. Yaslen added that she wants to help her trainees reach their body goals.

The post earned more than 20,000 likes and nearly 250 comments within the first 12 hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. The fitness trainer’s followers expressed their love for her and their excitement for the sale.

“What an incredible sale babe,” one Instagram user commented.

“Omg such a cute bikini!!!” another follower wrote.