Abby Dowse Shows Off Sizable Cleavage In Alluring Poolside Snapshot

Sydney, Australia-born model Abby Dowse — whose Instagram following has ballooned to more than 2 million followers — shared a sizzling bikini snap for all of her fans to enjoy in her most recent update to the platform. The post, which appeared on her feed on August 2, showed the 30-year-old standing in a barely-there pink bikini that struggled to contain her ample bosom.

In the post’s caption, the model tagged the boutique Fashion Nova as the maker of the two-piece set. And while Dowse’s stunning face was cut off by the top edge of the photo’s frame, her sizable showing of cleavage in the skimpy swim ensemble nonetheless made for a stimulating visual.

In the photo, Dowse appeared to be standing inside the aforementioned pool with one hand resting against one of her slender thighs and the other placed at the edge of the pool. The background was populated by typical backyard fare — deck chairs, a wooden fence, green tree branches and the narrow trunk of a palm tree.

At the upper reaches of the photo’s frame, Dowse’s full, pink lips were parted and the ends of her long, blond hair draped over her delicate shoulders. Meanwhile, her neck was adorned with two gold-hued necklaces, one of which bore a cross charm. Just below the adornment, her cleavage was prominently displayed between the scant cups of her stringy, frilled bikini top.

Below her bust line, Dowse’s trim, toned navel was left exposed and was noticeably missing its piercing. In the same area of the picture, the thin straps of her bottom piece pleasingly hugged her shapely hips and were tied together on both sides at her waist.

Dowse’s latest sizzling update generated a significant response on IG in short order; as of this writing, the post had amassed well over 6,000 likes. Moreover, nearly 200 replies had been left by Dowse’s admirers, who filled the comment thread with words of praise for her incredible body.

“The cutest little bikini and a gorgeous body wearing it,” wrote one fan, who also declared that the picture was “priceless.”

“Pretty in pink sweetheart,” said another user in reference to her skimpy garment’s color.

“Sweet body, pretty woman,” deadpanned a third fan.

“Simply amazing!” exclaimed a fourth commenter, who also added emoji for additional emphasis.

Updates featuring Dowse’s sultry physique in scanty, form-fitting duds have been a regular occurrence on her IG feed lately. As shared by The Inquisitr on August 1, she also teased her followers with cleavage by posting a picture in which her curves were accentuated by a tight workout outfit.