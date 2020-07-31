Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Curvy Hips In Snakeskin-Print Swimsuit

Jasmine Sanders tantalized many of her 3.9 million Instagram fans on Thursday, July 30, with a hot new update. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit 2020 cover model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself showing off her modeling skills while wearing a stylish one-piece.

The German-born model struck a powerful pose outdoors in front of a bright green plant. The camera framed her from the top of her thighs to her head, cutting off a bit of her hair. Sanders leaned to the left while stretching up her arms above her head. She glanced at the viewer with fierce eyes and allowing her lips to hang open. She wore her blond hair styled down in tight curls that framed her head.

Sanders wore a stunning swimsuit that boasted a striking snakeskin print in black against a white background. It featured a plunging neckline that dipped to her upper stomach, putting quite a bit of her chest on display. The tops consisted of wide triangles that stretched over her shoulders.

The suit had high-cut legs that bared Sanders’s curvy hips and toned thighs. A thick straps wrapped around her slender waist and included a brown detail in the middle. She accessorized her outfit with large silver earrings.

Sanders noted in the caption that she has been wearing the pieces from the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit line nonstop. She also credited Amalie Gassmann as the photographer of the shot.

In under a day, the post has garnered more than 14,500 likes and upwards of 90 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for Sanders.

“Naturally gorgeous! Inside & out [heart-eyes emoji] Love you moo!” one of her admirer chimed in.

“Naturally just slaying like always,” replied another user.

“I picked up the S.I. today. Great pictures of you. ‘Made in Germany,'” a third fan added, in reference to the tattoo she had on her inner left bicep.

“Wow!!!!! Why not it looks amazing on you!” raved a fourth user.

Sanders has been living in bathing suits, if her recent Instagram posts are any indication. A few days ago, she posted a series of images that showed her striking a yoga pose in a bikini, as The Inquisitr has previously written. Sanders was down on the ground on what looked to be a balcony. Her two-piece boasted a colorful fabric that included bright red, orange, purple and blue. The bottoms had a thong back while the triangle top exposed her cleavage.