‘RHONJ’ Has Resumed Filming Season 11 According To Star Melissa Gorga ‘We Are Ready’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has resumed filming according to star Melissa Gorga. The mother of three posted a photo with co-star Jackie Goldschneider on Instagram Friday, confirming the news. Rumors were swirling earlier this week that production was getting ready to start.

In the photo, Melissa and Jackie stood side by side sporting matching hairstyles.

Fans of the show were happy to read the update.

“Ughhh Yasssss i cant wait for you guys to come back in my tv screen,” a fan wrote.

“Finally,” wrote another.

“Thank god. I have been praying for a new season,” shared a third.

Production initially began earlier this year but was halted due to the current pandemic. On Wednesday, a source close to the show indicated that filming would start “soon,” although a specific date was not provided.

One fan questioned how the shooting could continue based on the current situation.

“Love the show but how are you seriously filming during a pandemic?”

Production has put several new protocols in place that mirror those from The Real Housewives of Orange County whose star, Shannon Beador, recently tested positive for the illness.

The women are more likely to film outdoors this season and avoid large crowds. They will also have their temperatures taken before starting their day, and if anyone has a fever over 100.4 degrees, they will be forced to sit out. The women will also shoot more footage with their immediate families.

As for the crew, they will be limited to essential personnel only, which includes hair and makeup for the stars. Everyone behind the scenes is required to wear a mask. The actresses reportedly do not have the same requirement. Neither Melissa nor Jackie had one on in the photo.

This upcoming installment will reportedly highlight star Teresa Giudice’s relationship with her estranged husband, Joe Giudice. The businessman was deported last November after a lengthy court case and several appeals. Joe has now settled in his native country of Italy and Season 11 will focus on how the separated couple navigates co-parenting their four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, from across the globe.

Bravo has not made any formal announcements about the series. Although according to the RHONJ Obsessed Instagram page, Melissa, Jackie, and Teresa will be joined by Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin. A new friend will also be added to replace Danielle Staub, who left the series last year although there has not been any mention of who that was.

The fan page indicated that The Real Housewives of New Jersey would air in early 2021.