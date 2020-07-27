‘RHONJ’ Stars Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice Pose Together On A Boat: ‘Sisters-In-Laws Enjoying The Summer’

The reality stars hit the water together.

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice proved their friendship is still going strong after many years of drama. The two appeared to be on great terms in a new shot the former shared to Instagram over the weekend, which showed the sisters-in-law as they took a trip out on a boat.

The twosome, who have come to some very dramatic blows on RHONJ ever since Melissa joined the cast of the Bravo show back in 2011, got cozy and flashed big smiles in the cute snap amid reports filming for Season 11 of the Garden State version of the reality series is set to start back up any day now.

The mom of three posed the cute family photo to her account on Sunday, July 26. It showed her as she stood alongside Teresa, who’s the sister of her husband, Joe Gorga, during a night on the water.

Shortly after the two were photographed with their fellow co-stars at Melissa’s Jersey Shore vacation home, they got in close and placed their heads together as Melissa put her left arm around her cast mate while she snapped the selfie with her right hand.

Melissa looked years younger than her actual age of 41 as her blemish-free skin glowed in the natural sunlight.

The Envy boutique owner had her long, brunette hair down and flashed her pearly whites for the camera. She wore a khaki green ribbed dress that showed off her all over tan with a round neck and a hood with white strings that dangled down from her shoulders.

As for Teresa, the 48-year-old mom of four girls also gave fans a look at her own youthful glow as she let her hair flow down past her shoulders while she rocked a strapless black dress with a large metal accessory in the center of her chest.

The two were on a boat with a few other people that was out on the water.

In the caption, Melissa told her 2.1 million followers that the snap was of her and her sister-in-law “enjoying the summer” together.

Fans were certainly pretty happy to see the two getting along after years of ups and downs that have been well documented by the cameras.

“Love you both so happy you are in a great place now. Sister-in-law’s United,” one person commented.

“The iconic sister-in-law duo love ya,” another said with three red hearts.

Another called the duo “sister goals” in the comments section.

