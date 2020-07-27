‘GMA’ Anchor Robin Roberts Celebrates 15 Years Of Love With Partner Amber Laign

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts celebrated a 15-year anniversary with partner Amber Laign by sharing a sentimental post created by her longtime love, which showed her appreciation for all the life experiences the pair has shared with one another. In a photo collage, Robin reposted Amber’s message where she spoke out about all the ways Robin has helped to better her life and some little-known details about their private relationship and how it all began.

The newswoman shared in an Instagram post that she was happily surprised after doing her morning meditation to see this series of photos and a statement from Amber regarding their relationship. The series of 15 photos, for 15 years of life shared with one another, featured the title of Amber’s favorite song, “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King, featured prominently in its center.

The images showed Robin and Amber on various trips, with their dog Lukas, attending entertainment industry events and standing alongside former President of the United States Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

Amber revealed the two women met on a blind date that they both tried to cancel twice. She then explained that they hit it off so well that a second meeting was arranged quickly, resulting in a “butterfly” feeling in Amber’s stomach that she revealed she still feels to this day. The massage therapist remarked that having Robin by her side is a “gift.”

Robin and Amber have been spending more time together than ever before as the veteran journalist works remotely from the couple’s expansive home in Connecticut as she anchors Good Morning America alongside George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan. Amber has helped Robin ready herself for her daily appearances on the news show, getting up early to assist her with whatever is needed to ready Robin for her appearances.

Fans of the twosome also posted their best wishes for a happy anniversary in the comments section of the share.

“What a beautiful tribute to lovely Robin Roberts,” said one follower.

“I would love to find a romance like yours. So happy that you cherish each other and appreciate every moment. Thanks for being an inspiration for so many. Cheers to many more years of happiness together,” explained a second fan.

“Happiest of Anniversaries! Two beautiful souls!” remarked a third fan of the post.

“Happiness and all that is good to both of you,” said a fourth Instagram follower.