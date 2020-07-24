Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s New Collaboration, ‘Happy Anywhere,’ Goes Down A Treat With Fans

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of pop culture’s most talked-about couples and clearly have great chemistry when it comes to making music together. The duo have collaborated with each other on a number of songs now and have treated their fans with a new track, “Happy Anywhere.”

Unsurprisingly, the single has made an impact on their fanbase who adore the couple and can’t get enough of their music.

“Love it. It’s not overproduced so the vocals and instruments are clear. Banjo is nice. It’s an upbeat, simple and catchy tune. Love their vocals. The lyrics are really timely for the current situation. A happy song about priorities is needed right now,” one user wrote.

“I love it! I love Gwen’s HARMONY with Blake. Who knew Gwen Stefani would be singing Country one day. AWESOME!!!” another person shared.

“The more I listen to #HappyAnywhere the more addicted I get to it. I think this is gonna be one of those songs that people start hating because they can’t get it out of their heads,” remarked a third account.

The official music video has yet to be released. However, Shelton shared with his 3.8 million Instagram followers a short clip of the duo hugging in front of a stunning sunset, which gave fans a little teaser for what’s to come.

Earlier this year, Shelton and Stefani achieved huge chart success with their duet, “Nobody But You.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the song peaked at No. 18 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and went on to top the country radio charts.

Fresh from the commercial success, Shelton expressed that he and Stefani believed that “there’s never been a better time” for “Happy Anywhere” to be released due to the circumstances of this year, per Good Morning America.

On iTunes, the song has gone down a treat and already entered the top spot on the country chart and the Top 100 on the all-genre chart in a matter of hours in the U.S.

Recording and releasing material in different genres is nothing new for Stefani. The 50-year-old first rose to fame in the mid-’90s when she was the lead singer of punk/ska band No Doubt and has since then transformed into a solo artist who has done pop, dance, rap, and now country. In an interview with Shelton at the Grammy Awards this year, which you can watch here, the couple said they had no plans to make a whole album together but have continued to release more songs nonetheless.