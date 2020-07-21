Bebe Rexha Flaunts Cleavage & Curvy Backside In Crop Top And Miniskirt

Bebe turned around to show off the back of her matching set in a flirty video.

Bebe Rexha modeled a skimpy and stylish ensemble in a Boomerang video that she shared with her 10.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday.

Bebe, 30, was flaunting her fit figure in a hot linen look. Her entire outfit was white with a pattern of twisting gold ropes. It included a collared crop top with leg-of-mutton sleeves. The trendy blouse had long front ties, which Bebe wore pulled taut in a knot. The ends of the fabric strips trailed down her flat stomach. The garment’s neckline was low and wide, allowing the “I’m Gonna Show You Crazy” singer to show off a generous amount of her perky cleavage.

Bebe’s matching miniskirt featured a wrap front that created a pretty tulip silhouette. It was a light and airy piece of clothing with a high hemline that brushed the tops of her shapely thighs. At the end of her brief video, she turned to the side to show off the skirt from the back. This view revealed that it just barely covered her pert posterior.

Bebe accessorized her outfit with the same pair of layered necklaces that she can often be seen rocking in her social media photos and videos. They were an ornate gold medallion necklace and another glittering chain with a bejeweled bee charm dangling from it.

The “I’m a Mess” songstress wore her chic blond bob styled with a glamorous wave. She was also sporting a deep side-part that made her overall look even more alluring.

Bebe was filmed standing outside in front of a window. She tugged at the waist of her skirt, combed her fingers through her hair, and shot a flirty glance back at the camera over her shoulder as she did her sassy side turn. She also gave her viewers a playful little hip pop.

Bebe’s video has garnered over 183,000 likes since she initially shared it on her Instagram account. Words of adoration and praise also quickly filled the comments section of her post.

“I’m speechless,” read a message that included a string of fire emoji.

“Girl you look so GOOD,” gushed another admirer.

“You are one fine looking woman,” a third person said.

“Absolutely breathtaking and perfect,” a fourth remark read.

